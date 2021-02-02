Playing their third game in five days on the road, the Kentucky Wesleyan Panthers had just enough gas left in the tank to pull off a Great Midwest Athletic Conference sweep of Ohio on Monday.
Getting 18 points and 13 rebounds from Wyatt Battaile, KWC outlasted Ohio Dominican 68-62 in Columbus — notching its third consecutive victory and its sixth in the last eight games.
KWC is 8-4 overall and 7-4 in the G-MAC heading into Thursday’s conference game against Lake Erie at the Sportscenter.
“This was a bad basketball game, but we played hard and got 32 deflections,” Panthers head coach Drew Cooper said. “Our offense was as stagnant as it’s been the whole road trip, but you take wins any way you can get them.
“We’re in the thick of things (in the G-MAC), we really are. Every game from here on out will be tough. There’s not a game on our schedule we can’t win, there’s not a game on our schedule we can’t lose — we just have to be ready to play every time out.”
Wesleyan was able to build a narrow 31-29 advantage by intermission, thanks in large part to 14 points scored by Panthers guard Tre Cobbs.
Twice in the second half KWC built its lead to 13 points, but each time Ohio Dominican (3-6, 3-5) battled back to remain in contention.
In addition to Battaile’s production, Wesleyan got 18 points from Cobbs, seven assists from Jamil Wilson, to go with 10 points and six rebounds from Ben Sisson. Jo Griffin added seven rebounds and four assists.
The Panthers shot 40% from the field, including 33% from distance (8-of-24), and made 10-of-15 free throws for 67%. KWC also dished 17 assists and turned the ball over only nine times.
Ohio Dominican, which suffered its third consecutive defeat, got 15 points from Sean Marks and 12 each from Zach Szul and Alex West.
Ohio Dominican shot 42% from the floor, drained 7-of-24 shots from 3-point range (29%), and was a subpar 5-of-11 from the foul stripe (46%).
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 68
Battaile 18, Cobbs 18, Sisson 10, Hopewell 7, Currie 6, Griffin 6, Wilson 3.
OHIO DOMINICAN 62
Marks 15, Szul 12, West 12, Townsend 8, Haynes 6, Strohmeier 5, Hall 2, Wilkinson 2.
