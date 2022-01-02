Kentucky Wesleyan College had a very successful first day of 2022 on the basketball court.
The Panthers were very defensive in stopping Ohio Dominican 67-45 in a G-MAC men’s basketball game Saturday at the Sportscenter.
The Panthers were still operating efficiently late in the second half with a big lead. Good ball movement found Nathan Boyle for a side 3-pointer. On KWC’s next possession, Jamil Wilson dropped a 3 from the top of the key that was way late in the shot clock. That basket put the Panthers up 61-38. Jordan Roland continued the 3-point show for a 64-38 advantage.
Eddie Jones came off the bench to also put in a long 3, making it 67-38 with four minutes left.
KWC got 26 points off its bench, led by Sasha Sukhanov’s nine points in eight minutes. Boyle drained a 3-pointer to lift KWC to a 36-19 halftime lead.
KWC moved to 8-5 on the season and back to 3-3 in G-MAC play. Ohio Dominican falls to 3-9 and 1-4 against G-MAC competition.
Ben Sisson has returned for KWC, which is coming off its Christmas break. Sisson had been out for a month with an ankle injury but was in the starting lineup for a second straight game against Ohio Dominican. Sisson finished with 10 points in 24 minutes.
“Ben Sisson is polishing up,” KWC coach Drew Cooper said. “Getting Ben back, these have been two good games to let him get out there and have him polishing things up.”
Roland led KWC with 15 points, hitting 3-of-8 on 3-pointers. Roland and Sisson were the only double-figure scorers for KWC.
Wyatt Battaile had eight rebounds, seven assists and six points for the Panthers.
“Wyatt is a luxury because he can produce in so many different ways,” Cooper said.
KWC outrebounded Ohio Dominican 40-29, and the Panthers claimed 11 offensive rebounds.
“It’s good to see us get double-digit offensive rebounds,” Cooper said.
KWC made 26-of-61 from the floor for 42.6%. The Panthers made 11-of-32 from 3-point range (34.4%).
KWC held Ohio Dominican to 33.3% shooting from the floor (17-of-51) and 17.4% from 3-point range (4-of-23). Zach Szul scored 17 points to lead Ohio Dominican.
The Panthers return to action when they host Cedarville on Monday at 7:45 p.m. as the second game of a women-men doubleheader at the Sportscenter.
OHIO DOMINICAN19 26 — 45
KWC36 31 — 67
Ohio Dominican (45) — Szul 17, West 9, Stepaniak 6, Knoll 5 Wilkinson 3, Mwamba 2, Gibson 2, Webb 1.
Kentucky Wesleyan (67) — Roland 15, Sisson 10, Sukhanov 9, Boyd 8, Wilson 8, Boyle 6, Battaile 6, Jones 3, Thomas 2.
