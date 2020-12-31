Having played only two games this season, Kentucky Wesleyan’s men’s basketball is now preparing to shift into overdrive, playing five Great Midwest Athletic Conference games at home in the next 10 days — beginning with Thursday’s New Year’s Eve encounter with Trevecca Nazarene.
Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. in the Sportscenter. Due to Daviess County being in the COVID-19 “red zone,” spectators will not be permitted. Fans are invited to watch the game for free on the Great Midwest Digital Network.
“Everybody’s ready to play some games, and we have several in front of us over the next 10 days,” KWC head coach Drew Cooper said. “It’s crucial that during this stretch at home that we discover who we are as a basketball team, and in the process hopefully pick up some wins along the way.
“I’m stressing to our guys that with the reduced size of the NCAA Tournament field (48 teams), we’re going to have to get where we want to be through the conference tournament.
“We’re still trying to mesh our newcomers with our returning players and the quicker we’re able to do that the better off we’re going to be.”
Trevecca, despite a 1-4 record, will pose an interesting challenge for KWC with a team that starts two 7-foot-2 players — junior Brandon Newton (13.8 ppg, 7 rpg) and senior Adam Webb (6 ppg, 6 rpg).
“That type of twin towers thing, two guys over 7 feet tall, is something you never see at this level,” Cooper said. “They surround those guys with a bunch of shooters.
“Defending the 3-point line and playing quality post defense will be an emphasis for us, and being effective in transition will also be key — we want to set a quick tempo and make runners out of their 7-2 guys, try to work it to our advantage.”
The Panthers, coming off a 72-58 G-MAC loss at Hillsdale on Dec. 19, feature a trio of double-digit scorers in Tre Cobbs (16 ppg, 3.5 rpg), Zach Hopewell (12 ppg, 3.5 rpg), and Jamil Wilson (10 ppg), who leads the team with 13 assists and has committed just one turnover.
KWC (1-1) comes into the game shooting 44% from the floor, including 34% from 3-point range, and is hitting 81% from the foul stripe.
The Panthers allow 46% shooting from the field, but have been excellent against the 3-point shot — allowing foes only 14% (5-of-36). Wesleyan is also outrebounding foes by three per game.
Following Thursday’s game, KWC’s extended homestand at the Sportscenter continues with games against Walsh (Saturday), Malone (Monday), Tiffin (Jan. 7), and Cedarville (Jan. 9).
