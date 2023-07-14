For the first time in school history, the Kentucky Wesleyan College golf program will host the Great Midwest Athletic Conference tournament at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, bringing another championship event to The Pearl Club.
For the last four years, the University Club of Kentucky in Lexington had served as the league’s postseason home, but the G-MAC championships committee opted for a change following recommendations by coaches and other conference officials. Both men’s and women’s championships will be contested in Owensboro.
Bringing the event to town was a collaborative effort, as well.
“We feel this is a great opportunity for Kentucky Wesleyan and the entire membership of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference,” said KWC golf coach Ken Badylak. “With the help of Visit Owensboro and their financial support, we feel we can continue to elevate the G-MAC Championship experience.
“We certainly appreciate Terry Delk, owner of The Pearl Club, and his willingness to host a multitude of events throughout the years. He has always been accommodating to Kentucky Wesleyan and this event creates a deeper investment in growing the game of golf.”
In recent years, the club has also hosted the 2019 NCAA Division II Women’s Golf East Regional, which was won by G-MAC member Findlay. It was also set to host the 2020 NCAA DII Midwest/Central Men’s Super Regional, which was later canceled during the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
KWC has also regularly hosted matches at The Pearl Club since 2017, including the annual Kentucky Wesleyan Invitational in late October.
Over the years, the course has made an impression on the league’s coaches and other G-MAC officials.
“We look forward to conducting the 2024 Golf Championships at The Pearl Club and are thankful to our host course, the City of Owensboro, Kentucky Wesleyan and all that are making this event a possibility,” said Great Midwest commissioner Tom Daeger. “It will be an exciting and highly-competitive week of golf in Owensboro for our men’s and women’s championships.”
The men’s championship is set for April 22-24, while the women will play April 25-27. The format will be the same for both, with the top two teams advancing to a head-to-head medal play bracket following 54 holes of stroke play.
The winners will also receive automatic berths to the NCAA Division II Tournament at the Orange County National Golf Center and Lodge in Winter Garden, Florida, in May.
Located eight miles east of Owensboro, The Pearl Club can play up to nearly 7,000 yards across 18 holes with bentgrass greens, five lakes and multiple teeing areas. The semi-private course also serves as home to numerous golf outings, leagues and events, including the GO Junior Golf Series for youth golfers and high school matches.
In the 2023 G-MAC championships, Ashland captured the men’s title, while the Findlay women snagged their fifth consecutive league championship.
The G-MAC also held its postseason tennis tournament at Centre Court last April.
