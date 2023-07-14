OWESPTS-07-14-23 G-MAC GOLF

Kentucky Wesleyan College and The Pearl Club were selected to host the 2023-24 Great Midwest Athletic Conference Golf Championship for men and women in April.

 KWC Athletics

For the first time in school history, the Kentucky Wesleyan College golf program will host the Great Midwest Athletic Conference tournament at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, bringing another championship event to The Pearl Club.

For the last four years, the University Club of Kentucky in Lexington had served as the league’s postseason home, but the G-MAC championships committee opted for a change following recommendations by coaches and other conference officials. Both men’s and women’s championships will be contested in Owensboro.

