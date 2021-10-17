Kentucky Wesleyan College finally got on top to stay in a back-and-forth football game at Walsh on Saturday.
The Panthers prevailed 23-13 at Walsh in Canton, Ohio.
KiShawn Walker, a former Owensboro High School star, had one of two KWC interceptions in the final two minutes to help seal the first G-MAC win of the season for the Panthers.
“Our defense has done a very good job of forcing turnovers,” KWC coach Craig Yeast said. “We have two of the best corners in Division II football with Kishawn Walker and Shedrick Kirk. They had interceptions to put the game away.”
KWC quarterback Christian Arrambide hit 20-of-40 passes for 251 yards and one touchdown.
Arrambide hit Chauncey Greer with a 25-yard touchdown pass for a 6-3 lead late in the first quarter. Chris Mangold’s 24-yard field goal put KWC up 9-6 with nine minutes left in the third quarter.
Walsh went back up 13-9 on Tom Vatter’s 48-yard pass to Thomas Wilks with 13:12 left in the game.
KWC answered less than two minutes later when Denoco Wilkerson scored on a 2-yard run to put the Panthers back up 16-13.
KWC got an insurance touchdown on a 14-yard run by Jatorian Dillard with 2:47 left.
Walker had his interception on Walsh’s next possession at the KWC 21.
Kirk ended Walsh’s last chance with another interception of Vatter with 51 seconds left.
KWC went to 3-4 overall, 1-2 in the G-MAC. Walsh fell to 1-6, 0-3 in the league.
“We played a better game as a whole team, special teams was good, defense was good,” Yeast said. “Our offense made enough plays to put points on the board. It was a really good team win.
“This is our third win of the season, now being 3-4 is not where we want to be, but we’re happy about where we are compared to where been in the past. When we win, that’s more confidence for our players and coaches.”
The Panthers host Tiffin on Saturday at Steele Stadium. Kickoff is at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.