Kentucky Wesleyan went on a 12-0 run inside the final seven minutes to pull away from scrappy Campbellsville-Harrodsburg 81-64 in the Panthers’ season-opening basketball game on Tuesday night at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
“It was uninspiring,” said Wesleyan head coach Drew Cooper, who was ejected from the contest at the 12:52 mark of the second half. “We had possessions that didn’t resemble anything we do in practice. We need to learn from this and perform like we believe in how we practice.
“We’ll take the win, but we have a long way to go.”
Despite the uneven nature of their play, the Panthers were in complete control midway through the second half after DeJuan Lockett’s 3-pointer pushed KWC in front 61-48.
The Pioneers, however, had no intentions of folding their tents.
Instead, CU-Harrodsburg got four points each from Tyron Duncan and Aamaj Platt in a sizzling 10-2 burst that pulled the visitors within 63-58 — forcing Wesleyan to call a timeout with just over seven minutes remaining.
“Harrodsburg made some good plays in the second half,” Cooper said, “and it frustrated us.”
The Panthers, however, responded in kind — ripping off 12 consecutive points over the next four minutes to put the game away. A fastbreak layup by Tre Cobbs pushed KWC in front 75-58 with 2:58 to play, and the Pioneers never drew closer than 14 the rest of the way.
“The game really tightened up in the second half, but we made only two turnovers in the second half after making 10 in the first half,” Cooper said. “Fortunately, we made some plays and made some shots down the stretch to pull this one out.”
After getting a strong challenge from CU-Harrodsburg early in the game, KWC gradually took control — stretching its lead to 16 points before settling for a 45-31 advantage at intermission.
Former Apollo High School star Zach Hopewell and Cobbs each scored 16 points to pace the Panthers, who also got 15 points and 13 rebounds from Wyatt Battaile, and 13 points and 10 rebounds from Sasha Sukhanov. Point guard Jamil Wilson produced 11 assists without a turnover.
Wesleyan shot 47% from the floor, made 11-of-32 shots from 3-point range (34%), and hit 10-of-12 foul shots (83%). The Panthers dominated the glass, outrebounding the Pioneers by a 43-29 margin.
CU-Harrosdsburg was led by Tyron Duncan’s game-high 17 points, adding five assists. Chris Rawlins had 15 points and nine rebounds, and Platt came off the bench to add 12 points.
The Pioneers (1-3) shot 43% from the field but were only 3-of-15 from long range (20%), while making 9-of-15 free throws (60%).
Kentucky Wesleyan now prepares for Friday (exhibition) and Saturday 7 p.m. games at NCAA Division 1 Murray State of the Ohio Valley Conference.
• No fans were allowed to attend Tuesday’s KWC season-opener due to the current COVID-19 high positivity rate in Daviess County.
Kentucky Wesleyan 81, Campbellsville-Harrodsburg 64
CAMPBELLSVILLE-HARRODSBURG 64
Tyro. Duncan 17, Rawlins 15, Platt 12, McDaniels 7, Tyre. Duncan 5, Douglas 2, Baker 2, Findley 2, Clarke 2.
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 81
Hopewell 16, Cobbs 16, Battaile 15, Sukhanov 13, Lockett 7, Wilson 6, Boyle 5, Sisson 3.
