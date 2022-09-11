OWESPTS-09-11-22 KWC FOOTBALL

Kentucky Wesleyan’s Brennen McGuire gains extra yardage after a pass reception from quarterback Wiley Cane as Lake Erie’s Jayon Blair catches up to him during the first quarter Saturday at Steele Stadium.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Kentucky Wesleyan College was able to almost get all the way back against Lake Erie on Saturday night.

The Panthers were in a 19-point hole with just under seven minutes left in regulation, but Lake Erie held on for a 26-21 win in front of a large crowd at Steele Stadium. KWC is 0-2 on the season.

