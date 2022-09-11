Kentucky Wesleyan College was able to almost get all the way back against Lake Erie on Saturday night.
The Panthers were in a 19-point hole with just under seven minutes left in regulation, but Lake Erie held on for a 26-21 win in front of a large crowd at Steele Stadium. KWC is 0-2 on the season.
“We had opportunities to win the game, we have to understand that all the little moments in the game matter,” KWC coach Tyrone Young said. “There’s a lot of little moments in the game that we’ve got to win, there’s certain swings in the quarters.
“We put ourselves in position to be able to put points on the board. We missed a field goal and had a field goal blocked, that’s six points and we lost by five.”
Down 26-7, KWC quarterback Wiley Cain got the crowd up by hitting Brennen McGuire, who went untouched down the visiting sideline for an 81-yard touchdown pass-run play to cut the Lake Erie lead to 26-21 with 1:59 left in the game. Lake Erie recovered the onside kickoff, but KWC got the ball back one last time with under 40 seconds left.
The Panthers completed a final pass, and they did several laterals before Lake Erie made the tackle to win the game.
Cain hit Peyton Peters with a 34-yard touchdown pass in the back corner of the end zone to cut Lake Erie’s lead to 26-14 with 4:53 left.
Cain finished with 390 yards through the air on 26-of-49 passing with three touchdowns and an interception. McGuire made five catches for 178 yards and the long touchdown play. KWC had 496 yards in total offense.
David Florence had eight catches for 115 yards and a 10-yard touchdown catch that cut Lake Erie’s lead to 14-7 with 9:24 left in the third quarter.
Lake Erie hit a couple of big passes on its next possession then saw Raphael Jones Jr. score his second touchdown of the game on a 1-yard run for a 20-7 lead with 5:28 left in the third quarter.
KWC had a field goal blocked with 7:51 left in the game that set up Lake Erie at the KWC 7. After a couple of negative plays, Lake Erie got its third touchdown of the game from Jones, who ran 18 yards for a 26-7 lead with 6:14 left.
KWC also missed a field goal in the first quarter.
Landon Newman ran seven times for 65 yards and had an 18-yard pickup for KWC.
The teams played a scoreless first quarter.
Cain left the game briefly with seven minutes left in the second quarter but he returned. The play on which Cain was hurt was a fumble that set up Lake Erie’s first touchdown of the game.
Jones Jr., ran 12 yards for a 7-0 Lake Erie lead with 6:25 left in the first half. Lake Erie went up 14-0 on a Gerald Gardner 16-yard pass to Jovohn Tucker 38 seconds before halftime.
