In seven previous meetings with Walsh University, the Kentucky Wesleyan men’s basketball team came out on the short end every single time.
The narrative changed on Saturday.
Tre Cobbs scored 19 points and Jamil Wilson was stellar defensively as the Panthers rallied from a double-digit deficit to upset the Cavaliers 71-62 in a Great Midwest Athletic Conference game at North Canton, Ohio.
KWC is now 7-4 overall and 6-4 in the G-MAC heading into a 4:30 p.m. game on Monday against Ohio Dominican in Colubus.
“This is a great win for us, and it’s an outstanding feeling for our team,” KWC head coach Drew Cooper said. “Our end-of-game execution was outstanding led by Tre Cobbs, and Jamil Wilson changed the game the way he defended their leading scorer, (Darryl) Straughter.
“Our young men did an outstanding job finishing out this basketball game against a tremendous team in our league on the road — we made enough plays to win the game.”
Twice in the first half Walsh (6-2, 6-2 G-MAC) stretched its lead to 10 points, and the Cavaliers held a 42-34 advantage at intermission.
But Wesleyan came out in the second half and not only defended well, but pounded the glass with authority — outrebounding Walsh by a 26-11 margin.
“We rebounded extremely well in the second half,” Cooper said, “and that was a big factor in the outcome.”
In addition to Cobbs’ production, KWC got 16 points from Zach Hopewell, who drained 4-of-8 shots from 3-point range, and 14 points from Sasha Sukhanov, who was 6-of-9 from the field.
Ben Sisson led KWC with eight rebounds, with teammates Hopewell, Sukhanov, and Wyatt Battaile each securing s even.
The Panthers finished 26-of-59 from the floor for 44%, made 7-of-22 shots from beyond the arc (32%), and hit 12-of-15 free throws for 80%.
KWC finished with a 41-34 advantage on the boards.
The victory avenged a heartbreaking 65-64 defeat at the hands of Walsh on Jan. 2 at the Sportscenter, where Kaleb Martin hit a corner 3-pointer in the waning seconds to win it for the Cavaliers.
On Saturday, Walsh got 14 points from Christian Montague and 12 off the bench from Christian Simmons, but Straughter — who scored 29 points in the first meeting — was limited to five points on 2-of-9 shooting.
The Cavaliers were 23-of-63 from the field for 37%, hit 8-of-25 shots from distance (32%), and drained 8-of-10 foul shots (80%).
Wesleyan limited Walsh to 26% floor shooting (7-of-27) over the final 20 minutes.
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 71
Cobbs 19, Hopewell 16, Sukhanov 14, Battaile 6, Griffin 6, Wilson 4, Sisson 4, Dixon 2.
WALSH 62
Montague 14, Simmons 12, Howes 8, Kostelac 7, Keeslar 6, Straughter 5, Martin 4, Canter 4, Square 2.
