In addition to competing in sports, working in the classroom and participating in extra-curricular activities, Kentucky Wesleyan College student-athletes have also shown that they’re prepared for the future.
Wesleyan closed the 2022-23 academic year ranked No. 1 in the final rankings for GamePlan, an online platform that prepares student-athletes for life after college, assesses interests and offers mentorships and partnerships based on their preferences.
The rankings, calculated by total modules completed and the participation within each institution, include all three levels of NCAA athletics.
“I am incredibly proud of Kentucky Wesleyan,” said Abby Greene, who competes in cross country/track and field and will be KWC’s 2023-24 Student Athletic Advisory Committee vice president. “Being a small college in a small city, it’s something that the whole community should be proud of. It shows our commitment as student-athletes, and it’s amazing to see our hard work paying off.”
Wesleyan’s top four modules were Name-Image-Likeness (NIL), Financial Literacy, Time Management/Study Tools and Sexual Violence Prevention.
Other top-performing programs included Lincoln University (Division II), N.C. State (DI), New Jersey Tech (DIII), Purdue Northwest (DII), Morehead State (DI), Drexel (DI), Wisconsin (DI), Youngstown State (DI) and Cincinnati (DI).
In addition to the online courses, GamePlan has a job board with more than 750,000 jobs designed specifically for college athletes.
“GamePlan has been an important tool for student-athletes at Kentucky Wesleyan College,” Greene added. “It is an asset in developing our student-athlete experience by preparing us for life after college, as well as teaching us valuable skills to use in the classroom and in our sports. The programs are quick and easy to use, which, due to the busy life of a student-athlete, is a great benefit. Overall, GamePlan has brought community, leadership and spirit to our campus.”
More from this section
Last June, Greene was even flown to Las Vegas for the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics convention to sit on a GamePlan for the College Athletic Business Management Association.
“Going to Vegas to represent Kentucky Wesleyan and DII schools was an amazing opportunity and experience,” she said. “I learned how much work goes into GamePlan in order for it to be tailored to us. They truly care about our needs and what we as student-athletes value. They want us to succeed in school, sports and life. Seeing all of that first hand made me appreciate how lucky we are to have a platform like GamePlan.”
It also benefits coaches and college administrators at the same time.
“GamePlan not only allows us to complete our mandated training for the NCAA and state of Kentucky’s NIL requirements for our student-athletes, coaches and administrators,” said KWC Director of Compliance and Student Services Shiloh Young, “it allows us to educate and develop our student-athletes in areas that interest them in a easy, organized and impactful way.”
And, as successful as GamePlan has been for Wesleyan, Greene wants to use the tools she’s learned to strengthen the future of the SAAC.
“Last year, co-presidents Wiley Cain and Jenna Burns did an excellent job in leading SAAC to be the program it is today,” she said. “I hope to carry on their leadership and allow for all student-athletes to have a strong voice in SAAC. I want to hear more ideas from the student population and bring those ideas to life. I also want to join forces with other organizations on campus, such as Student Government Association, to reach even more students.
“The executive council has a lot of great plans in store for the upcoming school year and I can’t wait for everyone to see them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.