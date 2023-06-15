KWC GamePlan feature

The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team huddles during a game against Malone on Feb. 18 at the Sportscenter.

 KWC Athletics

In addition to competing in sports, working in the classroom and participating in extra-curricular activities, Kentucky Wesleyan College student-athletes have also shown that they’re prepared for the future.

Wesleyan closed the 2022-23 academic year ranked No. 1 in the final rankings for GamePlan, an online platform that prepares student-athletes for life after college, assesses interests and offers mentorships and partnerships based on their preferences.

