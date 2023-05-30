OWESPTS-05-30-23 KWC WBB RECRUITING

Kentucky Wesleyan’s Tahlia Walton drives around Cedarville’s Makenna Fee on Dec. 12, 2022, at the Sportscenter.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer

As the Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball coaching staff continues building for the 2023-24 campaign and beyond, the Panthers are focused on continuing the tradition they’ve established over the last several years.

KWC went 23-7 last season and earned a bid to the NCAA Division II Tournament, but more important than anything for the coaches is bringing in players that fit the team’s identity.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.