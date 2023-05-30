As the Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball coaching staff continues building for the 2023-24 campaign and beyond, the Panthers are focused on continuing the tradition they’ve established over the last several years.
KWC went 23-7 last season and earned a bid to the NCAA Division II Tournament, but more important than anything for the coaches is bringing in players that fit the team’s identity.
“For us, the biggest thing in recruiting is trying to make your best predictions on if this person we’re recruiting is going to be a great teammate and make their own mark as far as how to better advance the culture,” said Wesleyan co-head coach Caleb Nieman. “That’s what you’re looking for — those kids that fit into your system but also feel like they’re going to make a big positive impact to progressing the culture with what your former players have done.”
Although KWC has created a winning tradition over time, the Panthers’ recruiting philosophy isn’t about wins and losses.
“If you don’t have any success, sometimes that’s a red flag to recruits, but I don’t know if consecutive winning seasons is really that big of a selling point,” he said. “I think the biggest thing is when they hear from our current players and former players, and hearing those stories makes them want to play for our program.
“Everybody wants to play in a positive culture. The stories that our players tell, I think, are the most convincing.”
The Panthers are slated to bring in five freshmen next season, as well a pair of experienced transfer guards with Emmy Ralph (NAIA IU Southeast) and Sydnee Richetto (Division I Wofford).
“We’re just trying to look for kids that are versatile or have a really high motor or both,” Nieman said. “We’re lucky to have signed a transfer from Wofford that we recruited out of high school and is good friends with a couple kids on our team, so that was nice to get her.”
Although the Panthers lost their top two scorers from last season to graduation, Wesleyan still returns a bulk of its core along with the talented group of newcomers.
“We’re pleased with the kids that have decided to come here, and we’ve been fortunate,” Nieman said. “Hopefully we can continue that.”
And, even as the 2023-24 squad comes together, the recruiting cycle has KWC coaches working throughout the offseason to build for the future.
“The transfer portal has changed everything quite a bit,” Nieman noted. “It used to be that once our season completed, we had a month or two to reflect on our season and start thinking about next year. Now, with the transfer portal, we probably had eight or nine visits prior to the kids completing their academic year. That rolls right into spring recruiting where we go out all over the midwest and watch AAU tournaments in May.
“The recruiting cycle now has become longer. Once you find the group of kids that you like, then you’re getting them on visits. We’re visiting kids now. The freshman class of 2024, we’re visiting them now beginning in June. Then in July, we’re attending AAU games almost all month.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.