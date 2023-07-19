The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s soccer team will have the chance to build on its performance from last season, while the Wesleyan women will look to get back on the right track when both programs kick off the 2023 season.
Both squads now know their path forward following their schedule releases this week.
The KWC men, coming off of last year’s 8-7-3 effort, will play eight of their first 10 contests at Panther Field, starting with their season-opening matchup against Berea College on Sept. 1.
They’ll then play consecutive home games against Missouri-St. Louis on Sept. 3 and in-town rival Brescia on Sept. 6.
Following a trip to face Missouri S&T on Sept. 8, Wesleyan opens Great Midwest Athletic Conference play against new league member Thomas More on Sept. 6.
KWC will play 14 conference matchups, with five of their first six G-MAC outings at home. In total, Wesleyan is scheduled for 10 home contests.
Coach John Fusco’s Panthers will be bolstered by the return of junior forward Calum Newsom, who notched 14 goals and passed for seven assists on the way to earning All-American and all-conference honors last season.
Junior forward Santiago Henrich (four goals, one assist) and senior forward Maxten Miller (four goals) also both return, along with senior forward Max Wawrin (two goals, four assists), junior forward Jacob Boling (one goal, one assist) and senior defender Zach Moore (three assists).
KWC will also benefit from the experience of returning junior goalkeeper Arthur Hill, who recorded 45 saves and went 3-5-3 in net.
On the women’s side, the Panthers will have an opportunity at capturing their first winning season since 2015, with five of their first eight matches set for Panther Field.
Wesleyan will open with an exhibition at Georgetown College on Aug. 19, followed by a home matchup against Montevallo on Aug. 31 and a road tilt at McKendree to cap off the non-conference slate on Sept. 6.
KWC is then scheduled for 14 conference games, beginning with a pair fo road matchups and then four straight at Panther Field. In total, the Panthers will play eight contests in Owensboro this season.
Coach Ty Stauffer, who took over for retired Wesleyan Hall of Famer Jamie Duvall in February, will benefit from the return of a strong crop of local products led by former Daviess County High School standouts Bree Owen and Chloe Hinchcliffe.
Owen, a senior forward, paced the Panthers with six goals and three assists last year, while Hinchcliffe, a senior midfielder, also recorded four goals and dished a trio of assists.
