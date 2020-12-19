Kentucky Wesleyan College will finally play its second game of the men’s college basketball season in Saturday.
KWC was scheduled to face Hillsdale on Dec. 2, but COVID-19 concerns knocked that game off as well as others in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference.
The Panthers had a dual practice on Wednesday at Bellarmine, which gave them a chance to look at some outside competition.
“I think everybody is practiced out,” KWC coach Drew Cooper said. “You start to worry about injury, and every program in the country is going through it.”
Bellarmine coach Scott Davenport and Cooper were able to work out a timeframe to get some work in together, and Cooper was pleased with what he saw from the Panthers.
“Our guys were outclassed when we played them last year,” Cooper said of a 90-51 Bellarmine win. “This time, I can say I was proud of our guys. Walking away from there, we felt good.”
KWC senior guard Jamel Wilson had 11 assists in KWC’s 81-64 win over Campbellsville-Harrodsburg on Nov. 24.
Zach Hopewell and Wyatt Battaile are both returners, and they both understand what KWC lost with Adam Goetz’s production.
“Zach and Wyatt are ready to pick up the load offensively,” Cooper said.
Dejuan Lockett is an athletic power forward. Sasha Sukhanov is also back after being a big part of KWC’s push to the GMAC championship game last season.
KWC will get this game in then there will be an NCAA Division II mandated dead period from Dec. 21-28.
TREVECCA NAZARENE RESCHEDULED
KWC’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will face Trevecca Nazarene on Thursday, Dec. 31.
The women are set to tip off at 2 p.m. at the Sportscenter. The men’s game tips at about 4 p.m.
A decision on fan admittance will be made no later than 48 hours before tip-off. If Daviess County is deemed in the “red zone,” fans will not be permitted.
