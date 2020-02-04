Kentucky Wesleyan College legends Roy Pickerill and Joel Utley are the 2020 recipients of the Small College Basketball Lifetime Achievement Award.
“I am thrilled that Roy Pickerill and Joel Utley have been selected as the 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award recipients,” said Dr. Jim Poteet, chair of the SCB Alumni Association National Committee. “Their impact on the athletic program at Kentucky Wesleyan College has helped make the Panthers one of the elite small college basketball programs in the nation.”
Pickerill, a Louisville native who graduated from KWC in 1975 with a bachelor’s degree in physical education, retired as the Kentucky Wesleyan sports information director on Dec. 31, 2016.
“I’m amazed that my passion and love for small-college basketball would draw such national attention,” said Pickerill. “I’m very proud to receive this award, especially with my longtime colleague and friend Joel Utley.”
In May 2018, Pickerill was selected to the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) Hall of Fame, marking the fourth different Hall of Fame that he is a part of. The other three include the KWC Alumni Hall of Fame (2012), KWC Athletic Hall of Fame (2015), and CoSIDA Hall of Fame (2015).
In 2017, Pickerill was presented with the CoSIDA Lifetime Achievement Award. CoSIDA also awarded Pickerill with the prestigious Warren Berg Award in 1998. This award is presented to a college division member who has made outstanding contributions to the field of sports information.
Utley is in his 59th season as the voice of the Kentucky Wesleyan College Basketball Panthers. He has called 1,662 basketball games, through Nov. 25, 2019. Utley has had the distinction as the only basketball radio play-by-play broadcaster in the nation to call 12 NCAA Basketball Championship games (all levels) including eight Division II titles — 1966, 1968, 1969, 1973, 1987, 1999 and 2001.
“To be recognized in this way is an honor well beyond any dreams I ever had,” stated Utley. “What I do as a broadcaster reflects my love for KWC. I will forever be indebted to my friend Roy Pickerill for nominating me for this treasured moment.”
Utley, a Madisonville native, was inducted into the KWC Athletic Hall of Fame in 2013.
Utley received his first job at the age of 16 with Madisonville’s WFMW. He started out doing high school basketball play-by-play under the guidance of sportscaster Elmer Kelley. Following high school, Utley attended Murray State and the University of Kentucky.
In 1961, a friend who Utley had worked with at WVLK had moved to Owensboro to join the staff of WVJS and mentioned an opening to Utley. This is where his 59-year career started as the “Voice of the Panthers.”
Pickerill and Utley will be awarded the honor at the Small College Basketball National Awards Show on May 2 at the Starlight Ballroom inside the Crowne Plaza hotel in Kansas City, Mo.
