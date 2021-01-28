Kentucky Wesleyan’s men’s basketball team will be seeking a regular-season sweep of Malone on Thursday in Canton, Ohio, but third-year Panther head coach Drew Cooper knows his team will face a challenge on the road.
Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. in Osborne Hall.
“Two of our last three games against Malone have been overtime games,” said Cooper, whose Panthers posted an 82-71 victory over the Pioneers on Jan 4. at the Sportscenter. “They’re not the deepest team in the league, but the players who play the majority of minutes for them can beat anyone in the league.”
Malone (2-4, 1-4 Great Midwest Athletic Conference) is led by 6-foot-4 sophomore forward Bo Myers, who averages 17.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.
Senior guard Bryce Butler (15.7 ppg), senior forward Michael Ernst (15.5 ppg), and senior guard Jaret Majestic (10.3 ppg) are also double-digit scorers.
“They have an all-conference point guard in Butler, the best shooter in the league in Majestic, and a really athletic and polished big man in Ernst,” Cooper said, “and none of those players are their leading scorer. Myers is, and he’s playing as confident as anyone in our league.”
For the season, the Pioneers are shooting 41% from the floor, including 31% from 3-point range, and are making 69% of their free throws. Malone averages 78 points per game while giving up 74, and is outrebounding foes by nearly eight per game.
Kentucky Wesleyan (5-4, 4-4) will be attempting to bounce back from consecutive homes losses to NCAA Division II Top 20 teams. The Panthers dropped a 77-68 decision to then-No. 9 Findlay last Thursday before falling 66-63 to then-No. 18 Hillsdale on Saturday.
The Panthers are paced by Tre Cobbs, who averages 16.6 points per game, along with Zach Hopewell (12.4 ppg) and Wyatt Battaile (10.3 ppg), who also leads the team in rebounding (7.1 ppg).
Cobbs scored 30 points and Jamil Wilson added 20 in KWC’s earler encounter with Malone.
Wesleyan is shooting 48% from the field, including 37% from distance, and is sinking 70% of its foul shots. The Panthers average 72 points per game while giving up 63, and are outrebounding the opposition by three per game.
“We just need to keep working, need to keep striving to improve to become the best team we can be,” Cooper said. “It’s tough to win conference games on the road, and we have to be as prepared as we can be to have success.”
Following Thursday’s game, the Panthers play at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday at Walsh, which defeated KWC 65-64 on Jan. 2 at the Sportscenter.
