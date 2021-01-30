The Kentucky Wesleyan men’s basketball team experienced its most stinging defeat of the 2020-21 season on Jan. 2 at the Sportscenter, when Kaleb Martin drained a corner 3-pointer in the final seconds to lift Walsh past the Panthers, 65-64.
KWC head coach Drew Cooper, whose team gets a rematch with Walsh at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Cecchini Center in North Canton, Ohio, hopes his team remembers.
“I would like to think our guys have had this one circled on their calendar,” Cooper said. “After the first-game implosion down the stretch, and even last week against Hillsdale and Findlay, we know we’re right there with the best in what has become a very good league.
“Walsh is a team we have to learn how to beat if we’re going to get where we need to get.”
Wesleyan (6-4, 5-4 Great Midwest Athletic Conference) is coming off a solid 90-82 win over Malone on Thursday. In that one, Zach Hopewell scored 20 of his 23 points in the first half, when the Panthers shot 10-of-14 from 3-point range and built a 50-36 advantage by intermission.
Malone rallied to cut its deficit to four late, but big plays by Wyatt Battaile and Hopewell in the final minutes helped the Panthers prevail.
KWC also got 19 points from Battaile, 18 from Tre Cobbs, and 14 from reserve Tarik Dixon. In addition, Stew Currie came off the bench to lead the Panthers with eight rebounds. Jo Griffin and Jamil Wilson each dished five assists.
Walsh (6-1, 6-1) rallied past visiting Trevecca Nazarene to win 67-59 on Thursday night.
The Cavaliers are paced by senior guard Darryl Straughter (20.1 ppg) and junior guard Christian Montague (15.7 ppg in three games), who did not play in the first matchup with KWC.
“Montague is a really good guard,” Cooper said, “and Straughter is, too — he gave us fits last year.”
Walsh averages 72 points per game, shoots 45.3% overall, 37.8% from 3-point range, and makes 73.7% of its free throws. The Cavaliers average 35.6 rebounds and only 9.3 turnovers per game.
“They’re solid all the way around, but this is a great opportunity for our basketball team and we need to make the most of it,” Cooper said. “We’re excited about the challenge in front of us.”
In the first meeting with Walsh, KWC got 20 points from Cobbs, 16 from Hopewell, and 14 from Battle, while Straughter poured in a game-best 29 points for the Cavaliers.
Walsh is 4-0 at home this season and 6-0 all-time versus the Panthers.
