When the verdict on 2020 fall sports came down Monday from the Great Midwest Athletic Conference, the only sport that emerged relatively unscathed was cross country.
Kentucky Wesleyan College co-head coach Tony Rowe is appreciative that his men and women harriers will get the chance to run.
“We’re very happy we’re going to be able to compete,” said Rowe, beginning his seventh season at the program’s helm. “It’s been kind of a roller-coaster ride the whole way, and it was a relief to get the word that we can compete.
“We’re just really excited we’re going to get to run.”
Throughout the summer, KWC’s runners have continued to put in their miles on a voluntary basis.
“From what I can tell, both the men and women runners we have will come into the fall very fit,” said Rowe, whose son Mark serves as the program’s co-head coach. “We have men’s runners who have been putting in 80 to 85 miles a week, and we have female runners who are getting in 50 to 60 miles a week.
“I really admire them for continuing to put in the work, even though they didn’t know if they would have a season or not. We have kids who have not missed a beat, and that’s pretty impressive — our distance kids are a dedicated bunch.”
Both programs have made positive strides of improvement in recent seasons, and Rowe expects the trend to continue in the fall.
Each team features about 10 runners, and some of the Panthers’ best are local products. Former Daviess County runner Hunter Kurz, a junior, is one of the top male runners, while sophomore Karlee Hoffman (Daviess County) and junior Bree Alderton (Owensboro) pace the women.
“They get it,” Rowe said of the trio. “They all come from programs who take the sport seriously, and they’re used to training hard. I have high hopes for these runners and several others on our rosters. I’m looking forward to see what our teams can get accomplished this season.”
The season will not feature NCAA Division II regional and national championships, but KWC will be competing for a G-MAC championship.
The earliest the Panthers can begin the season is the weekend of Sept. 24. Already on the schedule is the Greater Louisville Invitational (Oct. 2), the Fast Cats Classic at Yellow Creek Park (Oct. 9) and the G-MAC Championships, which will be hosted by Tiffin University on Oct. 24.
“It’s a bit of a shortened season, but we could run as many as five meets, and the competition will be outstanding,” Rowe said. “The G-MAC is a very competitive conference in cross country, so it will be interesting to see how well we can compete within the league.
“We’re looking forward to the opportunity, and we’re very thankful for it.”
