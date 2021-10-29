Kentucky Wesleyan College will get the top of the line in men’s basketball exhibition games when it faces No. 10 Kentucky on Friday at Rupp Arena.
Tipoff is at 6 p.m. CT in Lexington, and the game will be a major milestone for KWC radio broadcaster Joel Utley.
The 82-year-old will begin his 61st year calling KWC games, and the UK game will be the 1,704th in Utley’s career. It was December 1961 when Utley called his first KWC game.
His longevity marks an all-time national collegiate record.
Utley surpasses the late University of Kansas Jayhawk play-by-play basketball broadcaster Max Falkenstein at 60 years.
Utley has the distinction as the only basketball radio play-by-play broadcaster in the nation to call 12 NCAA basketball championship games (all levels) including eight Division II titles — 1966, 1968, 1969, 1973, 1987, 1990, 1999 and 2001.
Starting this season at Rupp Arena has special meaning for Utley.
“Yeah, this is pretty darned special to be able to open the season at Rupp Arena,” Utley said Thursday as he rode to Lexington with the KWC team. “In basketball parlance, as far as places to play, places like Madison Square Garden, Rupp Arena has to be pretty high in the pecking order. It does mean a lot to me to be able to broadcast at Rupp Arena.”
Utley called a KWC-UK exhibition game in Rupp when Tubby Smith was head coach at UK and Ray Harper was coach at KWC.
Utley said he won’t change his routine for getting ready for the game because of the enormity of the venue.
“It’s always a challenge the first game of the year when there are new players with your team,” Utley said. “The University of Kentucky, with all the big names they’ve got, I’m digging up a lot of background information. It requires a little more work, but thank goodness for the Internet.”
KWC head coach Drew Cooper is also pleased to have Utley along.
“Being able to be a part of this with Joel has been as satisfying as anything I’ve done professionally,” Cooper said.
Cooper has seven newcomers to face a talented UK squad, which also has seven new players — counting transfers and a strong freshman class.
“We have five transfers, and we’re getting them adjusted,” Cooper said. “It’s a nerve-wracking experience. We’re not as polished as I’d like us to be right now. We have so many newcomers, that’s a tall task to get to.
“It presents a challenge of us trying to execute our offense against them. It’s not going to get any tougher all season than it will on Friday; we hope to earn unchallenged shots and limit our turnovers. That’s going to be a good, fundamental basketball challenge that we will take on Friday.”
Guards Antonio Thomas and Wyatt Battaile, along with Sasha Sukhanov (6-foot-11), will most likely start for KWC, but the other two spots haven’t been determined.
Oscar Tshiebwe inside, along TyTy Washington Jr., and Sahvir Wheeler in the backcourt, are the most likely starters that coach John Calipari will employ for UK. Daimion Collins and Bryce Hopkins could also be in the starting lineup, but there will be a lot of mix and match going on for the Wildcats, as Calipari gets a look at different combinations.
“We’re excited about it, be able to lace them up against another opponent,” guard Kellan Grady said. “Communication on defense has been relatively consistent, we’ve keyed in on some defensive strategies.”
Cooper hopes NCAA Division II KWC hangs in well against a UK team that is considered one of the best in the country.
“You want to be at your best for your college, for your supporters and for your institution,” Cooper said. “Let’s play as hard as we can possibly play. It’s good exposure for our school, and it’s something these guys will never forget.”
