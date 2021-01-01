Kentucky Wesleyan used a 17-2 run midway through the second half to secure a defensive-minded 53-39 conquest of visiting Trevecca Nazarene on Thursday afternoon at the Sportscenter.
The Panthers improve to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the Great Midwest Athletic Confrence heading into Saturday’s 2:15 p.m. showdown with visiting Walsh, the defending G-MAC chanpion.
“We had some moments in the second half where we had a good tempo and got into a good flow,” KWC head coach Drew Cooper said, “but then we would get away from what we were going well, and that’s the type of thing we still need to work on.
“We lacked balance between the perimeter and the interior and that’s another area where we need improvement and more consistency.”
Neither team could get much going in a ragged, cold-shooting first half.
Wesleyan went on a 7-0 run and stretched its lead to 23-13 on a 3-ponter by Jamil Wlson at 2:25, but the Trpjans (1-5, 1-2) got a breakaway layup from Hank Hutcheson just before the halftime horn to draw within eight points at intermission,
The Panthers opened the second half with a 7-0 burst, but Trevecca answered with a 7-0 spree of its own.
That’s when KWC went on its game-clinching run behind Zach Hopewell and Ben Sisson, who combined for nine points in the spurt.
Hopewell’s fastbreak layup at 6:30 pushed KWC in front 47-24 — the largest lead of the contest — but Trevecca answered with a 13-0 run of its own, pulling to within 10 with just over two minutes to play.
“We’ll take the win, of course,” Cooper said, “but we’ve still got work to do, we’ve still got to get better.”
Hopewell, the former Apollo High School standout, scored 12 points to pace a balanced attack for the Panthers, who also got 11 points from Wilson and 10 from Tre Cobbs. Sasha Sukhanov collected a game-best 10 rebounds.
KWC struggled from the floor, netting only 18-of-54 shots for 33%, and going just 5-of-21 from 3-point range (24%). The Panthers made 12-of-17 free throws (71%) and outrebounded the visitors from Nashville by a 43-33 margin.
Leading the way for Trevecca were Austin Wills (11 points) and Robbie Rusciano (10 points). The Trojans also struggled mightily to score, hitting just 15-of-52 shots from the field (29%) and 4-of-26 shots from 3-point range (15%). Trevecca also committed 18 turnovers.
Saturday’s game against Walsh will be a rematch of last season’s G-MAC Tournament championship game, won 69-48 by Walsh.
TREVECCA NAZARENE 39
Wills 11, Rusciano 10, Tharpe 7, Hutcheson 4, Starling 3, Jackson 2, Champlin 2.
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 51
Hopewell 12, Wilson 11, Cobbs 10, Battaile 7, Sukhanov 5, Sisson 4, Lockett 4.
