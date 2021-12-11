Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team will try and rebound to the win column in the second half of this road trip to Canton, Ohio.
The Panthers will face Malone at 2 p.m. at Osborne Hall. They are trying to split this trip after falling 51-49 at Walsh on Thursday. KWC didn’t shoot a free throw in the game and struggled over the last eight minutes offensively.
KWC is 5-4, 1-2 in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference.
“We backed up our best offensive performance with our worst offensive performance,” KWC coach Drew Cooper said. KWC beat nemesis Findlay 84-74 on Dec. 4, hitting 57% from the floor and 13-of-21 shots from 3-point range (61.9%). KWC was 1-for-14 to close the game at Walsh.
KWC was without top scorer and second-leading rebounder Ben Sisson because of an ankle injury.
“Sisson is missed but our internal expectation is to continue to win — and to do that our field goal percentage needs to be +50,” Cooper said. “Not making shots a lot of times doesn’t represent lack of luck or fortune. It represents a lack of execution. We didn’t establish ourselves as the tougher team Thursday night. It’s not a coincidence we didn’t shoot well.”
Malone will present a challenge as well for the Panthers. It is 6-2, 2-0 in the G-MAC. KWC has won six straight against Malone.
“Malone is as connected of a team as we have in our conference,” Cooper said. “Reigning tournament champions. Steamrolled through February last year and has everyone back. They have four graduate students. Any one of six players can lead them in scoring on any given night. We’ll be without Sisson and (Kaeveon) Mitchell again. It’ll take all we got — toughness and performance.”
Justin Miller is one of the better overall players in the G-MAC, averaging 18.3 points a game and leading the league with 5.3 assists a game. Bryce Butler is averaging 17.2 points a game.
The men’s game will follow KWC’s women’s team facing Malone at noon. The Panthers are 6-3, 3-0 in the G-MAC after stopping Walsh 69-66 on Thursday.
KWC’s women lead the series against Malone 6-3 and has won the last three matchups, including 81-72 last January in Canton.
