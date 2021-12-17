Todd Lee believed from his Kentucky Wesleyan coaching days that Jay Ivey was the consummate teammate.
Drew Cooper had the radio clip of former KWC coach Lee praising former KWC center Ivey, who was also a standout on some Owensboro Catholic basketball teams. Lee is head coach at South Dakota.
“Joel (Utley) and I interviewed Todd last year on my radio show and Todd went on and on about Jay Ivey,” Cooper said Tuesday. “Todd talked about Jay was the best teammate he had ever coached.”
KWC finished its pre-Holiday break run of games Tuesday with a 104-29 beating of UHSP in front of an inspired and loud crowd of nearly 2,000 school kids at the Sportscenter for the early afternoon feel-good matchup.
Cooper had set up a Zoom call on Monday so Ivey could talk to this year’s group and offer some insight on being a team-first kind of player. Ivey started 77 games over four years for the Panthers ending in 2011.
The Panthers had dropped two games of a G-MAC road trip to Walsh and Malone last week, and on the way back from Canton, Ohio on Saturday Cooper decided to contact Ivey, who is still an ardent supporter of the Panthers who lives and works out West. Ivey was a teammate of current KWC assistant coach Travis Owsley at Catholic and KWC.
“We had a Zoom call (Monday) with Jay,” Cooper said. “Our guys hung on every word he said, about what a good teammate is. He was tremendous. You can’t do those type of things when it’s game on top of game.”
Cooper didn’t think the Panthers responded well to the 51-49 loss at Walsh last Thursday, dropping a 78-66 decision at Malone on Saturday.
“When you come off a game where you didn’t perform your best and you get beat, in a close game like at Walsh, a championship college basketball shows up against Malone and one I is not dotted and one T is not crossed,” Cooper said of his expectations for the second game of that trip. “I’m challenging them that has to come from them.”
Building a more cohesive team is one of the main messages Cooper wants KWC’s players to take through their Christmas break which will start on Monday and run through Dec. 27. The holiday break is mandated by NCAA Division 2.
The Panthers were going to spend this weekend of practice going back to basics as they look to improve on their 6-5 record.
“We will practice, lift and condition Friday, Saturday, Sunday, it will be like training camp,” Cooper said. The team will return and practice on Dec. 28-29 to get ready for a road trip to Trevecca on Dec. 30.
“Now that we have 11 games we can really spend four or five days on us,” Cooper said. “We’ll do a lot of fundamental work, it’s going to be nice to do some specific things, I think the guys will have fun.”
