Kentucky Wesleyan College pulled off one of the most scintillating victories in the history of its football program on a great Saturday night.
KWC quarterback Christian Arrambide finished an amazing game with a 2-yard dive for a touchdown with 16.9 seconds left that lifted the Panthers to a 31-28 win in front of a large and frenzied home crowd at Steele Stadium.
“The gameplan was to build our brand toughness, confidence, passion,” Arrambide said. “We never back down from a challenge, that’s one thing I can say about us. I just try to build my team up and be a great leader.”
Arrambide hit 21-of-38 passes for 334 yards, but it was his running ability that scored points for the Panthers. Arrambide had 13 carries for 84 yards and three touchdowns.
“He’s unbelievable,” said a thrilled Tyrone Young, KWC head football coach. “Game winning drive, put the team on his back, making great decisions. He’s very special to coach. Anytime he has the ball we think we’re going to score, and we think we’re going to win.”
The game was back and forth all night with the lead changing hands five times.
After KWC scored the last time, Walsh got one first down before the game ended.
The Panthers are 2-1, the last time they had that record at this point in the season was 2010. They also got their first G-MAC win of the season in the league opener.
They got here with Arrambide working some magic, and a running game that racked up 149 yards, with Camran McNeil also producing 62 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.
Walsh went in front 28-24 with 6:48 left in the game on Dom Jennings’ 5-yard scoring run. That was the fourth lead change of the game.
Early in the fourth quarter, Arrambide took controls of another KWC drive with the Panthers trailing 21-17.
McNeal blasted 25 yards through traffic early in the play for a touchdown that put KWC up 24-21 with 12:04 left in the game.
That was the third of four KWC drives ending in touchdowns going back to the last possession of the first half.
Arrambide did the honors himself with a 10-yard keeper for the touchdown where he dodged a defender then dove in the end zone to put KWC up 17-14 with 8:49 left in the third quarter.
Walsh got the lead back 21-17 on a Hayden Wickard 37-yard touchdown pass to Tayvion Jackson with 5:12 left in the third quarter.
Arrambide found clear space for a 22-yard touchdown run less than a minute from halftime that cut the Walsh lead to 14-10 going into the break.
Walsh struck first when Wickard hit Tavion Jackson for a 3-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead with 2:23 left in the first quarter.
KWC got a 39-yard field goal from Blake Vivrette to cut the deficit to 7-3 with 11:54 left in the second quarter.
Walsh went up 14-3 on a Jennings 6-yard run with 1:30 left in the second quarter.
It took Arrambide less than 40 seconds to make a 39-yard pass completion then make his touchdown dash with 54 seconds left in the second quarter.
Walsh went to 2-1, 0-1 in the G-MAC. Wickard threw for 206 yards and two touchdowns on 14-of-23 passing. Jennings ran 17 times for 95 yards and two touchdowns. Walsh had 388 yards in total offense, while KWC had 483 yards.
WALSH 7 7 7 7 — 28
KWU 0 10 7 14 — 31
