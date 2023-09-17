OWESPTS-09-17-23 KWC GAMER

Kentucky Wesleyan’s Khia Sherrard tries to get away from Walsh University’s Chris Jones in the first quarter Saturday at Steele Stadium.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Kentucky Wesleyan College pulled off one of the most scintillating victories in the history of its football program on a great Saturday night.

KWC quarterback Christian Arrambide finished an amazing game with a 2-yard dive for a touchdown with 16.9 seconds left that lifted the Panthers to a 31-28 win in front of a large and frenzied home crowd at Steele Stadium.

