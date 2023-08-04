Giving back to the community isn’t anything new for the Kentucky Wesleyan College athletic department, but for the past two years, the Panthers have earned distinction as the Great Midwest Athletic Conference’s leader in community and campus engagement.

Wesleyan was honored as the G-MAC’s Community Engagement Award winner for the second year in a row and remains the only school to hold it since its creation.

