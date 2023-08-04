Giving back to the community isn’t anything new for the Kentucky Wesleyan College athletic department, but for the past two years, the Panthers have earned distinction as the Great Midwest Athletic Conference’s leader in community and campus engagement.
Wesleyan was honored as the G-MAC’s Community Engagement Award winner for the second year in a row and remains the only school to hold it since its creation.
The award recognizes the league’s top institution for service engagement, capping off what was a record-breaking year for the KWC Student Advisory Athletic Committee. Wesleyan student-athletes totaled more than 4,000 hours of community service with 96% participation — adding up to an estimated economic impact of $125,369 in 2022-23.
That’s a tremendous impact for initiatives that included Make-A-Wish, Build-A-Bed (Campus Ministries), Wendell Foster, working with elementary schools and holding sports camps. In all, KWC worked with 51 organizations throughout the academic year.
“To say I am proud of our student-athletes would be an understatement,” said Corina Conley, KWC SAAC president and last year’s community engagement chair. “To receive the G-MAC Community Engagement Award two years in a row is a true testament to our athletes and commitment to our community, campus and each other.
“Raising $10,000 for Make-a-Wish, over 4,000 community service hours, and outstanding attendance at competitions supporting our peers is unheard at other institutions.”
Which is true.
The camaraderie at Kentucky Wesleyan, whether it’s at games or on campus, is undeniable — and the Panthers have done a good job of rallying together to help other causes.
Ten programs ranked within the top 10 of their respective sports among Division II schools, with the wrestling team leading the nation with 528 hours.
“We have a unique group of athletes that compete at the highest level, but understand how important it is to give back to those who support us and need support themselves,” Conley added. “The sky is the limit and we are not stopping here. I am so excited for the growth and accomplishments this year has in store.”
If nothing else, the student-athletes at KWC have set the standard within their conference — and continue to raise the bar each year.
“We are consistently impressed with the performances our student-athletes put forth on the field and in the classroom, and this award recognizes the additional efforts our entire membership conducted to engage their local communities”, said G-MAC Commissioner Tom Daeger. “They have built tremendous relationships and brought their communities onto campus to illustrate the great environments our schools provide.
“Kentucky Wesleyan has again led the pack in their community engagement and service efforts. Our congratulations to the KWC family, led by their Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, and all of the student-athletes, coaches and administrators who have embraced this aspect of their Division II experience.”
So, during a time when the future of college athletics is so unclear, KWC continues to stand among Division II’s best at giving back.
