Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team went to 6-1 in the G-MAC with a 59-45 win over Lake Erie on Saturday at the Sportscenter. KWC is 9-4 overall.
KWC pulled away in the fourth quarter with the help of an 8-0 run. Tahlia Walton and Cali Nolot each scored two baskets in that run that left KWC with a 46-34 lead with 7:13 left in the game.
Walton had a game-high 16 points, and also pulled down five rebounds, along with Jordyn Barga. Nolot scored 12 points. Reeva Hammelman scored nine points and led KWC with seven rebounds.
Walton had a big impact in the fourth quarter, when she scored 10 points and also helped make a couple of big defensive plays to help KWC close the game.
KWC played well overall on the defensive end, where it applied pressure full court, forcing 29 turnovers and scoring more than half its points off those. KWC made 22-of-72 shots from the field for 30.6% and was 2-for-22 from 3-point range for 9.1%.
Lake Erie fell to 6-7, 2-5 in the G-MAC.
The Panthers will be back on the court on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at Findlay (Ohio).
Matalavaga 14, Hurst 10, Fink 7, Thomas 6, Wyngarden 5, Ibos 3.
Walton 16, Nolot 12, Hammelman 9, Hoosier 7, Barga 6, McDonald 5, Conley 4,
