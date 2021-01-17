The Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team picked up a 100-47 win over Ohio Valley University on Saturday in Vienna, W. Va.
It was most points by the Panthers since February 25, 2020 when they defeated Salem University 103-61.
KWC is 6-3. Ohio Valley lost its opener.
Kaylee Clifford and Shiya Hoosier combined for 11 points in less than two minutes, giving KWC its largest run of the game at 11-0. The Panthers drained 11 3-pointers in the first half to take a 53-28 lead at the break.
KWC kept its foot on the gas in the second half, outscoring the Fighting Scots 47-19. Leah Richardson shot a perfect 4-4 in the second half, including one 3-pointer, on the way to a career-high 18 points.
Jordyn Barga recorded her first double-double of the season, scoring 11 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Clifford and Hoosier also finished in double figures with 14 points each. Hoosier flirted with her first career double-double, falling one rebound short.
Corina Conley paced the Panthers with four assists while Cali Nolot grabbed three steals.
KWC knocked in a season-high 14 3-pointers while shooting 51.4% from the floor. The Panthers scored 35 points off of 23 forced turnovers. They dominated the glass 52-28, while scoring 21 fast-break points.
The Panthers return home next week to host a pair of G-MAC contests. KWC will face Findlay on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. followed by Hillsdale on Saturday at noon.
KWC (100) - L. Richardson 18, Clifford 14, Hoosier 14, Barga 11, Grimes-Miller 9, Walton 7, McDonald 5, Nolot 5, R. Richardson 5, Conley 5, Johnson 4, Duncan 3.
OHIO VALLEY (47) - Bennett 11, Esposito 10, Urturi-Ortiz 9, Garcia 9, Gancido 7, Edwards 1.
BRESCIA FALLS TO OAKLAND CITY
Oakland City beat Brescia’s women’s basketball team, 72-59.
Courtney Peyton scored 10 points to lead Brescia (0-10).
Tabby Klem had a double-double with 21 points, 11 rebounds for Oakland City.
BRESCIA (59) - C. Peyton 10, Jeffries 9, Vanzant 9, L. Peyton 6, Homer 6, Moss 5, Shadowen 3, Collins 3, Joines 3, Fisher 3, Lyon 2.
OAKLAND CITY (72) - Klem 21, Kietlinski 16, Hope 10, Sanford 8, Dillard 6, Cheddick 6, Bentley 2, Schmittler 2, Young 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.