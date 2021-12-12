Down by nine points with 1:38 remaining, Kentucky Wesleyan’s women’s basketball team was just short in a comeback bid at Malone, falling 72-68 on Saturday in Canton, Ohio.
It was the first G-MAC loss of the year for KWC (6-4, 3-1 in G-MAC).
Malone moved to 7-1 (3-0 G-MAC).
Down by double digits most of the third quarter, Emma Johnson hit a three halfway through the frame to make it an eight point game. MU kept the foot on the gas, however, and KWC trailed 58-49 with just 10 minutes to play.
Following a Shaylee McDonald bucket to open the quarter, Cali Nolot scored four straight points to make it a seven point game early in the final frame. Malone kept the Panthers at bay for most of the quarter, holding at least a six point lead until the final 20 seconds. Johnson hit two threes in the fourth but it wasn’t enough.
Cali Nolot led the Panthers with 17 points, followed by Tahlia Walton (12) and Shiya Hoosier (11). Hoosier tallied a season-high eight rebounds and also led with six assists. Nolot and Hoosier each had three steals.
As a team KWC shot 28-59 from the field and an impressive 8-16 (50%) from three. Malone shot 28-62 overall and 10-24 (41.7%) from three.
Alexis Hutchison led Malone with 16 points. Holly Groff scored 14 points, Robin Campbell added 13 and Madison Hunter had 10 for Malone.
Down 30-19 four minutes into the second quarter, four different Panthers scored during a 9-0 run that saw the Malone lead cut to just two. Malone came back with a 15-5 run of their own and closed the first half leading 45-33.
KWC will play in its last game of the calendar year a week from today when they host Trevecca Nazarene at the Sportscenter. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.
KWC15 16 18 19 _ 68
MALONE22 23 13 14 _ 72
KWC (68)
Nolot 17, Walton 12, Hoosier 11, Johnson 9, Barga 5, R. Richardson 4, McDonald 4, Conley 2, Edmonds 2, L. Richardson 2.
MALONE (72)
Hutchison 16, Groff 14, Campbell 13, Hunter 10, Kallas 6, Horn 6, Weber 5, Troyer 2.
