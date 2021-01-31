Cold shooting doomed the Kentucky Wesleyan women’s basketball team on Saturday.
The Panthers were limited to 30% shooting overall, including 17% from 3-point range (4-of-23), as host Walsh posted a 63-49 victory over KWC at Alumni Arena in North Canton, Ohio.
Wesleyan (9-4, 9-4 Great Midwest Athletic Conference) was within 28-26 at intermission, but the Cavaliers outscored the visitors 35-23 over the final 20 minutes.
Walsh (7-3, 7-3) got a game-best 20 points from Quionche Carter, with Megan Ball scoring 17 points and Mayci Sales adding 12. Sales and Lexie Scarton each secured seven rebounds.
Cali Nolot scored 16 points to lead KWC, which also got 15 points from Tahlia Walton. Shiya Hoosier dished three assists and Kaylee Clifford made four steals.
Walsh shot 50% from the field, including 4-of-8 accuracy from 3-point range. The Cavaliers committed 24 turnovers but made up for it by outrebounding the Panthers, 29-19.
Wesleyan returns to G-MAC at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday when it hosts Lake Erie at the Sportscenter.
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 49
Nolot 16, Walton 15, Clifford 6, Hoosier 4, Grimes-Miller 3, Barga 2, Conley 2, L. Richardson 1.
WALSH 63
Carter 20, Ball 17, Sales 12, Scarton 8, Hickey 5, Borck 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.