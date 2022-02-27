Kentucky Wesleyan College got 14 points from Jordyn Barga to push it to a 53-44 win over Ursuline to close out the regular women’s basketball season at the Sportscenter on Saturday.
KWC is 18-9, 15-6 in the G-MAC, and will be in the conference tournament next week.
The G-MAC Women’s Basketball Championship semifinals and finals will be at Ashland, which has a 26-2 overall record and 21-1 in the conference. Ashland is the top seed in the tournament.
KWC will host Malone on Tuesday night. The 6-team bracket also includes Walsh (25-3, 20-2), the No. 2 seed that will advance to the semifinal. Findlay will play Cedarville on Tuesday.
Ashland, which has won 23 of its last 24 games, enters the tournament with a No. 2 Midwest Regional ranking. Walsh, which handed AU its only conference loss in an overtime battle back on Feb. 17, is ranked fourth in the region.
The tournament field was combined based on a Points Rating System.
Barga and Emma Johnson also grabbed eight rebounds each for KWC. Rachel Richardson scored nine points for the Panthers.
KWC shot 23-of-53 from the floor for 43.4%. KWC was 5-of-27 from 3-point range for 18.5%.
Alyssa Evans led Ursuline with 14 points and Bekah Green added 13 points. Ursuline finished 10-15, 7-13 in the G-MAC.
URSULINE (44)
Evans 14, Green 13, Cloonan 7, Ashaolu 4, Pospisil 3, Stopp 3.
KWC (53)
Barga 14, Richardson 9, Hoosier 6, Nolot 6, Walton 6, Conley 5, Edmonds 3, McDonald 2, Hammelman 2.
