Corina Conley and Tahlia Walton each scored 14 points to lead Kentucky Wesleyan College to a 66-56 win at Walsh on Thursday.
KWC outscored Walsh 37-20 in the second half. The win was a milestone for head coaches Caleb and Nicole Nieman, who now have 250 wins with all their victories coming at Kentucky Wesleyan.
KWC went to 15-4 overall this season with the win in North Canton, Ohio. KWC is 11-1 in the G-MAC.
Reeva Hammelman scored 10 points for KWC. Jordyn Barga had a team-high seven rebounds to go with four points. Conley and Walton each added five rebounds, and Shaylee McDonald also grabbed five rebounds and passed for four assists.
Down 40-29 early in the second half, the Panthers needed a spark, and Hammelman was there to provide it as she hit two straight layups to fuel a 9-0 KWC run to make it just a 2-point game. Walton put in a layup with 4:07 in the third quarter to give Wesleyan the 45-44 lead, which it never relinquished.
Mariah Edmonds opened up the final quarter with a fast break layup, then free throws from Barga, and layups from Hoosier and Walton gave KWC a 56-45 lead with just under five minutes to go in the game. Walsh would only get as close as seven the rest of the way, as Conley hit multiple free throws in the final two minutes to seal the win.
Wesleyan shot 25-57 (43.9%) from the field and 3-14 (21.4%) from three. Walsh shot 20-51 (39.2%) from the field and 9-26 (34.6%) from behind the arc. After shooting 55% in the opening half, the Kentucky Wesleyan defense held the Cavaliers to a mere seven field goals made and 25.5% shooting in the second half.
KWC never could contain Walsh’s Morgan McMillen, who scored 37 points on 14-of-22 shooting, but the rest of her team went just 6-of-29 from the floor.
The Panthers will look for their ninth straight win on Saturday when they take on the Lake Erie Storm in Painesville, Ohio. Tipoff is set for noon CT.
KWC (66) _ Conley 14, Walton 14, Hammelman 10, Edmonds 8, Hoosier 7, Nolot 5, Barga 4, Montgomery 2, McDonald 2.
WALSH (56) _ McMillen 37, Dretke 9, Hickey 5, Neitzel 3, Dyrlund 2.
