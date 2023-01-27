Corina Conley and Tahlia Walton each scored 14 points to lead Kentucky Wesleyan College to a 66-56 win at Walsh on Thursday.

KWC outscored Walsh 37-20 in the second half. The win was a milestone for head coaches Caleb and Nicole Nieman, who now have 250 wins with all their victories coming at Kentucky Wesleyan.

