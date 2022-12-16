Kentucky Wesleyan College put together a 27-13 fourth quarter to beat Malone 65-55 Thursday in Canton, Ohio.
Jordyn Barga notched her second double-double in the past three games, leading the Panthers with 21 points and 12 rebounds.
KWC moved to 7-3, 4-0 in the G-MAC, while Malone fell to 6-4 (3-2 G-MAC).
Barga scored the final seven points of the first quarter to give KWC a 15-14 lead after one.
Barga again led the way for the Panthers in the third, scoring seven of Wesleyan’s 12 points in the frame, but they still trailed 42-38.
Kentucky Wesleyan started the fourth quarter hot, with Corina Conley knocking in a 3-pointer to start the frame. Shiya Hoosier hit a -pointer that sparked a 12-0 run over the next four minutes of play. That run, capped off by two free throws from Cali Nolot, gave KWC a 60-51 lead with under a minute remaining to essentially seal the win. More free throws from Nolot, Barga, and Shaylee McDonald in the final 58 seconds secured the road victory.
KWC shot 21-of-49 (42.9%) from the field and 8-of-23 (34.8%) from 3. It held Malone to just 20-of-61 (32.8%) from the floor and 3-of-18 (16.7%) from 3. Malone didn’t make a 3 in the second half.
Hoosier hit four 3s and scored 17 points, while Conley tallied 10 points. Hoosier and Nolot each dished out three assists, while McDonald added a season-high seven boards.
Kentucky Wesleyan will be in for a big test Saturday going to No. 2 Ashland in a battle of G-MAC unbeaten teams. Ashland is 10-0 and dropped Northwood 93-57 on Thursday. Saturday’s tipoff is scheduled for noon CT.
Barga 21, Hoosier 17, Conley 10, Walton 7, Nolot 6, McDonald 4.
Hutchison 19, Kallas 17, Kaufman 8, Armstrong 4, Hunt 3, Horn 2, Krupa 2.
