Kentucky Wesleyan College overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to upset Drury 76-75 in the Pops Duncan Classic on Saturday in Nashville, Tenn. Drury is the No. 2 team in NCAA Division II women’s basketball.
It was KWC’s first win in 9 tries against Drury. The Panthers are 2-0. Drury fell to 4-1.
“Caleb and I, we played them a few times and we had taken them into overtime,” said Nicole Nieman, KWC’s co-coach with her husband Caleb. “It’s a huge win for our program, we’re just really proud of our players and how they were gutting every possession out, never looking at the scoreboard, just playing the next possession. We felt played a strong game defensively all four quarters.”
The Classic was at Trevecca.
KWC held a 75-73 lead on two Shiya Hoosier free throws with 1:14 left. There were misses by both teams until Drury’s Azia Lynch scored on a layup to tie it 75-all with 15 seconds left.
KWC’s Jordyn Barga made 1-of-2 free throws for a 76-75 lead with six seconds to go. Drury’s Payton Richards missed a 3-pointer with 1 second left to allow the Panthers to escape with the victory.
Tahlia Walton scored a team-high 23 points for KWC, hitting 10-of-14 shots from the field and 3-of-6 free throws. Cali Nolot scored 22 points for KWC, hitting 9-of-18 from the floor, 3-of-4 free throws and grabbing nine rebounds.
KWC went 2-0 to start the season in the women’s basketball event.
The Panthers made 30-of-57 from the floor for 52.6%. They were 3-of-11 from 3-point range for 27%. KWC made 13-of-21 free throws.
The Panthers controlled the glass, outrebounding Drury 37-24.
They had a lot of turnovers in the second quarter which led to a 19-point Drury lead late in the period.
“We took care of the ball a lot better, talked to players about cutting, started moving the ball better, took care of ball a whole lot more in the second half,” Nieman said. “We were down (19) in the second quarter, brought it back to within 10.
“We felt really good about how rebounding, halftime they were only getting 25% of their offensive rebounds, we got 60% of our misses at halftime. Second quarter we had a bunch of turnovers, but we felt good about how we were rebounding. We started giving our selves the opportunity to get a shot.”
KWC had 30 turnovers in the game and Drury scored 27 points off of those.
Drury opened up the second period in dominating fashion, going on a 20-2 run to take a 40-21 lead with 3:35 left in the half. Capped off by a three pointer at the buzzer by Emma Leis and fueled by five straight points from Emma Johnson, Kentucky Wesleyan went on a 10-1 run to end the quarter and go into the break trailing 41-31.
Walton and Nolot went off in the third quarter, scoring 18 of the team’s 24 points. KWC outscored Drury 24-16 in the frame and went into the final frame down by just two.
Drury was led by Kaylee DaMitz with 14 points. Azia Lynch scored 12 points for Drury and Alana Findley put up 11 points.
MEN’S GAME
LINDENWOOD 83, KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 78
KWC had problems executing its offense in the second half, which led to Lindenwood taking control in the Saturday game of the Lindenwood Tipoff Classic in St. Charles, Mo.
“It was a dismal offensive performance in the second half, going in we talked a lot about 2-foot plays, shot fakes, scoring close, and we had a complete breakdown going into the second half of what we were doing late in the first half,” KWC coach Drew Cooper said. “You’re on the road, road games are always hard, they outscored us 12 at the free-throw line. We had opportunities throughout to put ourselves in better position down the stretch.
“There were some really bad decisions with the ball in the second half.”
Ben Sisson led the Panthers with 21 points. Jordan Roland added 19 points. Wyatt Battaile put in 12 points for the Panthers. JoMel Boyd also had 12 points.
Sisson made 8-of-12 shots from the floor and 5-of-6 free throws before fouling out. Roland was 7-of-11 from the floor, 2-of-3 from 3-point range and 3-of-4 from the foul line.
“I’m happy for Ben, in his third year in the program, he’s bought in, he’s evolved into one of faces of program,” Cooper said. “Roland hadn’t played as well as wanted in first four competitions, I think he’s getting more confident and settled.”
KWC had trouble handling Lindenwood’s Jacoby Ross, who poured in 35 points. Romelo Burrell was also strong with 22 points. Ross was nearly automatic, hitting 12-of-15 shots from the floor (80%) and 5-of-8 from 3-point range (62.5%). Ross also made all six of his free throws.
“Ross put on an offensive performance you don’t see often,” Cooper said. “He was just spectacular, it was a consistent performance that he put on for 30 minutes.”
KWC led 38-32 at the half, but Lindenwood started the second half with some offensive pop.
Ross made four straight free throws, then added a 3-pointer to key a 10-2 run that left Lindenwood up 59-50 with 10:31 left in the game.
KWC scored five straight later to cut the lead to 64-62, but another 7-0 run lifted Lindenwood out of danger.
KWC made 29-of-68 from the floor for 42.6%. The Panthers were 8-of-21 from 3-point range for 38.1%. They hit 12-of-14 free throws for 85.7%.
The Panthers’ record for the season is now 1-1.
