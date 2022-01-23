Corina Conley put up a career-high 19 points to propel Kentucky Wesleyan to a 78-57 win at Hillsdale (Mich.) on Saturday afternoon.
Conley went 7-of-11 from the field and 3-5 from 3-point range.
KWC moved to 12-6 overall with the win and it is 9-3 in the G-MAC. Hillsdale fell to 10-7 (7-4 G-MAC).
KWC never trailed, opening the game with a 9-0 run capped off by a Jordyn Barga layup.
Hillsdale got close a few times, but the Panthers had way too much firepower to overcome.
Cali Nolot poured in 18 while Barga added 11 points and seven rebounds. Emma Johnson also scored 11 points, hitting 5-of-8 from the floor.
Up 29-25 with 4:30 left in the half, Shiya Hoosier hit a three to start a 16-6 run that saw Wesleyan extend their lead from just four to 14. Nolot scored the final five points of the quarter for the Panthers and KWC led 45-31 at the break.
Hillsdale opened the third quarter on an 8-0 run to cut the KWC lead to six, but free throws from Barga and a 3 from Conley stopped any momentum the Chargers had. Conley hit three total shots from behind the arc in the quarter and Wesleyan led 63-48 after three.
Nolot scored nine of the Panther’s 15 fourth-quarter points and the Wesleyan defense held HC to just 4-15 from the field in the final frame to secure the 21-point victory.
KWC shot 31-of-71 (43.7%) from the floor and 9-of-26 (34.6%) from behind the arc. Hillsdale shot 20-55 (36.4%) overall and just a mere 5-26 (19.2%) from three.
Wesleyan put up a season-high 71 shots in the win and nearly matched their season high with 41 rebounds.
KWC (78)
Conley 19, Nolot 18, Barga 11, Johnson 11, Hoosier 8, Richardson 5, McDonald 4, Leis 2.
HILLSDALE (70)
Touchette 13, Mills 10, Nelson 8, Sysum 8, Daffenberg 8, Salenbien 4, Callahan 4, Delp 2.
