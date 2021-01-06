KWC women on 35-game home win streak

The screams of delight inside the Kentucky Wesleyan women’s basketball locker room could be heard by visitors standing well outside it on Monday afternoon — and with good reason.
Moments earlier, a layup by Tahlia Walton just before the final horn lifted the Panthers to a scintillating 75-74 Great Midwest Athletic Conference victory over visiting Malone, securing KWC’s program-record 35th consecutive home victory.
It’s been a remarkable run for the Panthers and co-head coaches Caleb and Nicole Nieman, who on Saturday against Walsh achieved their 200th victory in 11 seasons at KWC.
The home win streak, though, has been nothing less than extraordinary, and Wesleyan’s women haven’t lost in Owensboro since dropping an 86-75 decision to Ohio Dominican on Feb. 3, 2018 — that’s nearly three years ago.
“This win streak is based on a lot of players putting in a lot of hard work, this season and in previous seasons,” Nicole Nieman said. “To us, it’s the players believing in themselves, believing in each other, believing in the coaches.
“This latest victory was an example of all that. The players never panicked. We got down by six points pretty late there, but we kept battling, kept fighting, and we were able to find a way to win at the end.”
Walton, in fact, had turned the ball over with 5.9 seconds to play, only to see Malone return the favor with 4.6 seconds left — providing Walton a chance at redemption.
“Coach (Caleb Nieman) asked her, ‘Do you want the ball in your hands?’ Tahlia said she did, and the team wanted her to have that opportunity to win the game for us — and she did.”
Nicole Nieman believes the culture of KWC basketball began to change the very first season she and her husband were at the helm.
“Yes, I think it was definitely year one,” she said. “Everybody bought in and wanted to work hard from the start. We were trying to create a positive environment in which to play college basketball.
“We’ve never talked much about wins and losses because we’ve always believed if we had a fun atmosphere all of that stuff would take care of itself, and over the course of time that’s what’s happened.”
One of the keys has been KWC’s uncommon balance, which has led to exceptional play off the bench. For example, in Saturday’s win over Walsh, KWC’s reserves held a 46-1 advantage in points. On Monday, Wesleyan’s bench outscored Malone’s by a 41-15 margin.
“We play a fast-paced style and balance is what we believe in,” Nieman said. “It’s hard for one player to go as hard as we like to go for 40 minutes, but when you’re mixing up the lineup throughout the game whoever’s out there can go full speed — that really tends to help us late in games, in particular.
“Players know if they work hard here they’re going to get the opportunity to play here.”
And, in the midst of a 35-game home-court winning streak, the Nieman’s system seems to be working better than ever at KWC.
