Tahlia Walton scored 13 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to help lead Kentucky Wesleyan College to a exciting 74-73 win over Hillsdale in the G-MAC Tournament first round.
Walton finished with 22 points, hitting 6-of-11 from the floor and 8-of-10 free throws Tuesday at the Sportscenter. She scored the last nine points of the game in overtime for KWC. Walton also pulled down seven rebounds.
It took everything from Walton and the KWC team to overcome 33 points from Hillsdale’s Grace Touchette, who made 13-of-23 shots from the floor and 5-of-7 free throws.
Touchette hit the rebound layup to send the game into overtime 64-all.
KWC was down three with 3:03 to play. Walton made two free throws then hit a 3-pointer to put KWC up 70-68 with 1:28 left in overtime.
Walton scored inside for KWC to go up 72-68 with 26 seconds to play.
The game was very back and forth, with seven lead changes and seven ties. Shaylee McDonald, Jordyn Barga and Corina Conley each scored 10 points for KWC.
KWC went to 23-5 on the season and will meet Trevecca Nazarene at 6:30 p.m. on Friday in the G-MAC semifinals at Ashland, Ohio.
“I knew it was going to be a battle, the late game situations, we haven’t been in a lot of last possession situations,” KWC co-head coach Caleb Nieman said. “We go into the overtime like that and there is every chance to not play your hardest, but we did it.”
KWC shot 24-of-59 (40.7%) from the field and 7-of-24 (29.2%) from 3-point range. Hillsdale shot 28-of-64 (43.8%) from the field and 8-of-24 (33.3%) from 3. KWC made 19-of-26 free throws. Hillsdale hit 9-of-13 from the line.
HILLSDALE (73) — Touchette 33, Splain 12, Sysum 10, McDonald 9, Mills 3, Callahan 3, Salenbien 2, Delp 1.
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN (74) — McDonald 10, Barga 10, Conley 10, Nolot 8, Lytton 5, Hammelman 1.
