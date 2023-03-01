OWESPTS-03-01-23 KWC WOMEN BSKB GAMER

Kentucky Wesleyan’s Shaylee McDonald looks for an open teammate while defended by Hillsdale’s Caitlin Splain during the first round of the G-MAC Tournament on Tuesday at the Sportscenter.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer

Tahlia Walton scored 13 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to help lead Kentucky Wesleyan College to a exciting 74-73 win over Hillsdale in the G-MAC Tournament first round.

Walton finished with 22 points, hitting 6-of-11 from the floor and 8-of-10 free throws Tuesday at the Sportscenter. She scored the last nine points of the game in overtime for KWC. Walton also pulled down seven rebounds.

