Another big fourth-quarter run proved vital for the Kentucky Wesleyan women’s basketball team on Thursday night.

The Panthers outscored host Malone 24-13 over the final 10 minutes on the way to an 81-72 Great Midwest Athletic Conference victory at Osborne Hall in Canton, Ohio.

It was the fifth consecutive victory for KWC (9-3, 9-3 G-MAC).

Tahlia Walton went 5-of-6 from the field and 8-of-10 from the foul line to lead KWC with a game-best 18 points. Shaylee McDonald, who made 3-of-4 shots from 3-point range, added 17 points.

Malone shot out to a 39-30 halftime lead before the Panthers began making their move, outscoring the Pioneers 27-20 in the third period to pull within three points.

The Pioneers (5-8, 5-8) were led by Emma Kallas, who scored 17 points, with teammates Holly Groff and Robin Campbell each adding 14.

Wesleyan got a team-best six rebounds from Kaylee Clifford, and Lily Grimes-Miller dished three assists.

The Panthers shot 45% from the field, made 11-of-24 shots from distance (46%), and went 14-of-20 from the foul stripe (70%). KWC’s bench outscored Malone’s reserves, 52-22.

The Panthers return to G-MAC action at noon on Saturday when they visit Walsh.

KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 81

Walton 18, McDonald 17, Clifford 9, Duncan 8, Hoosier 8, Nolot 5, Barga 4, L. Richardson 4, Grimes-Miller 3, Johnson 3, Conley 2.

MALONE 72

Kallas 17, Groff 14, Campbell 14, Hutchison 9, Hunter 8, Manos 6, Poole 2, Weber 2.