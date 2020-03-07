Kentucky Wesleyan’s women’s basketball team overcame cold shooting to defeat Findlay, 66-48, in the semifinals of the Great Midwest Athletic Tournament semifinals on Friday at North Canton, Ohio.
The No. 21 Panthers (28-2) face host, regular-season champion and 9th-ranked Walsh for the championship and an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Tounament at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
KWC led by just a point, 22-21, after the first period, but held Findlay to just 2-of-11 shooting in the second period during a 19-8 run that left the Panthers with a 41-29 halftime advantage.
The Panthers made just 4-of-21 shots in the third period, however, and Findlay was able to slice its deficit to 10 points entering the final 10 minutes of play.
Down the stretch, KWC limited Findlay to just 3-of-16 shooting and went on a 15-7 run to put the contest away.
The balanced Panthers were pace by Emma Johnson, who scored 12 points and went 3-of-9 from 3-point range. Keelie Lamb produced 11 points and a team-high nine rebounds, with Jordyn Barga and Leah Richardson each adding 10 points.
KWC shot just 32% from the field, including 26% from distance, while knocking down 8-of-11 free throws (73%). The Panthers narrowly won the rebounding battle (39-38) and committed only nine turnovers.
Findlay (18-12) was paced by Bridget Landin, who scored a game-best 20 points, adding 10 rebounds. Lauren Ruth added 11 points and Paige Bellman also had 10 rebounds.
Findlay shot only 31% from the floor, including 24% from 3-point range, and made 9-of-13 foul shots (69%).
Walsh (27-2), which advanced to the finals with a 82-47 semifinal win over Malone on Friday, handed KWC one of its two losses (75-65) back on Jan. 2 at North Canton.
FINDLAY 48
Landin 20, Ruth 11, Schweiger 6, Bellman 6, Cooke 3, Kin 2.
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 66
Johnson 12, Lamb 11, Barga 10, Richardson 10, Nolot 7, Duncan 5, Clifford 4, Grimes 4, Boyle 3.
