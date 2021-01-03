The Kentucky Wesleyan women’s basketball team extended their program-record home winning streak to 34 games with a 75-65 Great Midwest Athletic Conference victory over Walsh on Saturday at the Sportscenter.
In the process, Panther co-head coaches Caleb and Nicole Nieman notched their 200th victory at the Wesleyan helm.
Tied at 11 after the first quarter, the Panthers blitzed the Cavaliers with a 24-11 run in the second period to take control.
KWC’s typically balanced attack was led by Kaylee Clifford, who scored 14 points. Also reaching double-digits were Tahlia Walton, 13, Shaylee McDonald, 11, and former Daviess County High School standout Emma Johnson, 10.
Clifford added team-highs eight rebounds and five assists.
Wesleyan (2-2, 2-2 G-MAC) shot 42% from the field, including 39% from 3-point range. The Panthers also went 18-of-23 from the foul stripe for 78%.
Walsh (3-2, 3-2) was paced by Quionche Carter’s game-high 24 points. The Cavaliers shot 49% from the field but were victimized by 24 floor errors.
KWC’s bench outscored Walsh’s by a whopping 46-1 margin.
KWC is back at the Sportscenter at 1 p.m. on Monday for a G-MAC game against Malone.
WALSH 65
Carter 24, Ball 14, Borck 11, May. Sales 10, Scarton 5, Maj. Sales 1.
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 75
Clifford 14, Walton 13, McDonald 11, Johnson 10, Richardson 6, Nolot 6, Hoosier 6, Barga 5, Grimes-Miller 4.
