In a long awaited return to the hardwood, the Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team opened the 2020-21 season with 72-62 win at Hillsdale College on Tuesday in a Great Midwest Athletic Conference.
Cali Nolot paced the Panthers with 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting. Tahlia Walton (12 points) and Leah Richardson (10 points) were next in scoring for the Panthers.
Kaylee Clifford led the way with seven rebounds and three blocks while Lily Miller dished out six assists. Walton and Shiya Hoosier had six rebounds each.
Wesleyan outscored the Chargers in the paint 34-20.
The Panthers bench also outscored Hillsdale’s 37-13.
