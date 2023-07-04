OWESPTS-07-04-23 KWC BOYD

Kentucky Wesleyan’s Jomel Boyd looks to make a move around Malone’s Caleb Conard during game action on Feb. 18 at the Sportscenter.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Former Kentucky Wesleyan College basketball standout Jomel Boyd is continuing his professional career after signing this week to play overseas in Portugal.

Boyd, a 6-foot-6, 210-pound forward, averaged 8.9 points and 5.4 rebounds in 56 games across the past two seasons at KWC — and his effort to get better hasn’t wavered since graduation this past spring.

