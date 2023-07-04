Former Kentucky Wesleyan College basketball standout Jomel Boyd is continuing his professional career after signing this week to play overseas in Portugal.
Boyd, a 6-foot-6, 210-pound forward, averaged 8.9 points and 5.4 rebounds in 56 games across the past two seasons at KWC — and his effort to get better hasn’t wavered since graduation this past spring.
“This is really big,” said Boyd, who also played spot minutes for the TBL’s Owensboro Thoroughbreds. “I’ve always wanted to do it since I was a little kid, just continue to live out my dream and do what I love doing — outworking people and staying the course.
“I’ve been in the gym almost every day or every other day. I’ve been playing in a whole lot of pro-ams and a whole lot of high-level pick-up games. ... Just getting a lot of run and sharpening my game and my skills.”
Boyd’s offseason in Indiana has included stops in Fort Wayne, Noblesville and his hometown of Anderson, and he’s currently preparing to play in another upcoming league in Indianapolis. He’ll travel to Portugal to meet his teammates and coaches in August, with the season set to run through May.
Working hard and being versatile are some of Boyd’s top goals moving forward as he looks to make an impact.
“They just like my game and are looking forward to having me,” he said. “I’m looking forward to going over there and showing what I can do.
“It’s about going in there and working, doing what I need to do in order to do bigger and better things for myself and my family. Whatever coaches need of me, I’ll do it, do it with confidence and be prepared to do anything — whatever the team needs.”
Boyd began his Wesleyan career with a bang, tallying a game-high 29 points and eight rebounds in an exhibition matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena in Lexington. Before that, he excelled at Glen Oaks Community College and NAIA Montana State Northern Lights before transferring to Owensboro.
“All three of those schools were a good time,” Boyd added. “I had good experiences and made great, lifelong friends — brothers I can call on. It was a good career for my collegiately. I want to thank all of my coaches and teammates for letting me come in and be who I am and for being part of this journey with me.”
Everything he’s learned over the last few years has prepared him for this point, Boyd noted.
“I can score at all three levels, inside-out is more of my game,” he said. “I’m physical, I can defend, pass — whatever needs to be done, I can do it.”
He also knows that going to play overseas isn’t always easy, but he’s ready for any challenges that might come his way.
“I’m definitely looking forward to the change, just getting out there and getting my feet wet,” Boyd said. “I want to get as acclimated to the team as quick as possible.
“I need need to stay prepared and then, when my time comes, just shine.”
