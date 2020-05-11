It’s often easy to take excellence for granted in real time, but a couple of decades of reflection has a way of accentuating a remarkable achievement.
This is the case with Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball program from 1998 to 2003, when coach Ray Harper’s Panthers appeared in six consecutive NCAA Division II national championship games, winning two of them.
Not since John Wooden’s UCLA juggernaut that included seven straight national championships between 1967-73 had their been such a dominant team in NCAA basketball at any level.
Harper had been a longtime assistant for another outstanding KWC coach, Wayne Boultinghouse, before ascending to the helm in the 1996-97 season. That first season under Harper, the Panthers went 21-8. After that, they were off to the races.
Wesleyan was 30-3 in 1997-98, losing 83-77 to UC Davis in the NCAA title game. The following year, the Panthers won 35 of 37 games and defeated Metro State 75-60 to win the program’s seventh NCAA championship, and first since the Wayne Chapman-coached 1990 contingent.
In 1999-2000, KWC was 31-3 and lost a 97-79 decision to Metro State in the national championship game, but the Panthers bounced back the following year to go 31-3 and defeat Washburn 72-63 for the program’s eighth, and most recent, NCAA title.
The Panthers went 31-3 and lost 80-72 in the national championship game in 2001-02, and they were 31-4 and were defeated by Northeastern (Okla.) State 75-64 in the national title game.
This was a run that was never seen before and never seen since in NCAA Division II — and the sheer numbers produced during this stretch of superiority are simply staggering.
For starters, Kentucky Wesleyan won 30 or more games every season — let that sink in for a moment.
The Panthers won six consecutive regional championships.
Harper was national coach of the year three times (1999, 2000 and 2002).
Overall, KWC went (gulp!) 189-18 for a winning percentage of a mere .913 (I mean, are you kidding me here?).
On two occasions, the Panthers featured the national player of the year — Antonio Garcia in 1999 and Marlon Parmer in 2003. Moreover, Garcia was twice selected as the NCAA Finals Most Outstanding Player (1998 and ‘99), and the Panthers’ Lorico Duncan was accorded the same honor in 2001.
Garcia was the national leader in rebounds in both 1998 (13.8 rog) and 1999 (14.6 rpg); KWC led the nation in winning percentage (.946) and team rebound margin (plus-12.2) in 1999; and the Panthers were first in the country in scoring margin in 2002 (plus-18.6) and 2003 (plus-16.3).
Another two-time All-American (1998 and ‘99), guard Dana Williams, also deserves immense credit. From a historical perspective, his contributions are sometimes overshadowed by Garcia’s greatness.
It was, of course, a glorious time to be a KWC supporter, and the fans showed up at the venerable Owensboro Sportscenter by the thousands on a nightly basis.
During this stretch, the Panthers’ national home attendance standing was fourth in 1998 (averaging 3,420 per game); first in 1999 (4,247); second in 2000 (3,900); second in 2001 (3,883); third in 2002 (3,850); and fourth in 2003 (3,282).
It was a grand period of a grand history of KWC basketball, when the hoops landscape of Owensboro was unmistakably colored purple.
Glory days, indeed.
