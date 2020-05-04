Shawn Tomes has been director of campus ministries at Kentucky Wesleyan College for the past four years, and he also has a lifetime of experience in sports as an athlete and coach.
His background has come in handy since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In the beginning, the reaction was like ‘This isn’t real; this happens in other countries, but not here,’ ” Tomes recalled. “You know, 9/11 was the last time our country went through something of this magnitude, but this is a silent thing you can’t see — this has been scarier to people because of the unknown.”
Tomes, 49, is uniquely qualified to assist the large student-athlete proportion of KWC’s enrollment.
“I understood what the players and coaches were going through when this hit,” said Tomes, who also serves as a boys’ basketball assistant coach at Daviess County High School. “At first, there was denial and everyone believed they would get back to playing soon, but once reality set in I sensed a lot of frustration.
“Then, it shifted to anger, kind of a lashing out, but you understand that because of the fear of losing something dear to you. It’s tough, particularly for the seniors — it’s painful stuff, and I could relate to that.”
“You hope and pray that God puts you in a position to help someone, and you do your best to be available for everyone.”
Tomes, who also served four years as director of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Northwest division, said the coronavirus challenge has become a shared experience.
“What I’ve seen from everyone has been very similar, not exact, but everyone has basically the same perspective,” he said. “Players are worried about their grandparents, coaches are worried about their parents, and they simply say, ‘Will you pray for me?’ This is something none of us have ever dealt with before.
“But in times of great need there is also a tremendous opportunity to grow, and I’ve found that if you make yourself available you can make a big difference in the lives of individuals — but you must let God work through you, and that’s what I try to do every day.”
KWC was wrapping up its spring break when the pandemic hit, and soon after began transitioning to an online platform — its students, faculty and staff attempting to deal with the suddenness of it all.
“There came a point where there was acceptance of this and everyone was trying to find their new normal,” Tomes said, “but then we became separated by social distancing and there was very little time for closure.”
Through it all, Tomes’ ministry has persevered — with pre-recorded chapel services, phone calls, texts, messages, Zoom meetings, the utilization of social media and the like.
But it hasn’t always been easy.
“God makes us all differently, and I’m a people person, so I’ve also had to adjust,” Tomes said. “I like to shake hands, put a hand on the shoulder, so I’ve had to go a little against the grain of my natural personality during this period.
“But, of course, we’ve all had to made adjustments. And, I’m so proud of the way Owensboro and my Wesleyan family have responded in a very difficult time — I’ve been impressed and encouraged by what I’ve seen in this regard.”
Ultimately and inevitably, Tomes believes, faith holds the key.
“Life is not easy, and we will endure some tough stuff,” he said. “At the same time, God is always going to be with us.
“What matters most in situations like this is how we respond to what happens to us. God will take care of us if we trust him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.