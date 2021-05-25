CHICAGO — White Sox manager Tony La Russa wound up a winner in his first game against the team that ensured his Hall of Fame induction as Chicago beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-1 Monday night behind Lance Lynn’s arm and Andrew Vaughn’s bat.
The victory ended a three-game skid for the AL Central leaders, who were swept by the New York Yankees after winning 10 of 13. The NL Central-leading Cardinals dropped their second straight.
Lynn (5-1) held the Cardinals hitless for 5 1/3 innings. Vaughn hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth.
“It was a really good ballgame,” La Russa said. “Lance was a stud again. It was outstanding and the guys kept at it.”
After winning a World Series in Oakland, La Russa guided the Cardinals to two World Series championships, three pennants and nine postseason appearances from 1996-2011. He left the team as its all-time leader in wins and games managed.
Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, infielder Matt Carpenter and pitcher Adam Wainwright were members of the last St. Louis team that played for La Russa. Current St. Louis manager Mike Shildt is close to La Russa.
“It’s uncomfortable, it’s distracting and you just try to tune it out, but I know it’s a different series,” the 76-year-old La Russa said shortly before the three-game set began.
La Russa sent coach Shelley Duncan to meet Shildt for the pregame lineup exchange at home plate. Both managers stuck to the details of the contest during their postgame remarks.
Lynn (5-1), who debuted with St. Louis and relieved in the Game 7 World Series win that closed La Russa’ time with the Cardinals in 2011, pitched hitless ball until Paul Goldschmidt’s RBI single in the sixth.
“That was probably the most satisfying win in my career aside from the playoffs,” Lynn said. “I definitely enjoyed it.
“I was able to get another gear when I needed it. When I’m able to change speeds on both sides of the plate I’m going to be in a good spot.”
Joe West tied the record for most games as a major league umpire with No. 5,375. The 68-year-old West, who started in the bigs in 1976, was at first base as he matched the mark set by Hall of Famer Bill Klem from 1905-41.
West is set to break the record during Tuesday night’s game.
RAYS 14, BLUE JAYS 8
DUNEDIN, Fla. — Francisco Mejía hit a tiebreaking, two-run single during a seven-run burst in the 11th inning and Tampa Bay won their 11th straight game, outlasting Toronto.
Tampa Bay moved within one win of the team record for consecutive victories. In 2004, playing as the Devil Rays, they won 12 in a row under manager Lou Piniella.
BREWERS 5, PADRES 3
MILWAUKEE — Brewers closer Josh Hader stopped San Diego’s rally in the ninth inning, and the Padres’ nine-game winning streak ended with a loss to Milwaukee.
Fresh off sweeping a nine-game homestand, the Padres trailed 5-0 going into the ninth.
Tommy Pham hit a two-run homer off Angel Perdomo in the ninth. Hader relieved with a runner on first and no outs, and gave up Eric Hosmer’s RBI double with one out and then a walk.
Hader settled down to retire Austin Nola on a popup and Ha-Seong Kim on a lineout for his 11th save of the season.
“I was proud of the way we kept battling,” Padres manager Jayce Tingler said. “I thought our at-bats against Hader were about as good as we could have.”
Brandon Woodruff (3-2) gave up three hits over seven innings against a Padres team that had won 12 of 13. He struck out eight and walked none.
INDIANS 6, TIGERS 5
DETROIT — Jordan Luplow made a diving catch on Eric Haase’s sinking liner to right field with the bases loaded, preserving Cleveland’s victory over Detroit.
Luplow, who entered as a defensive replacement an inning earlier, made the clutch grab for the final out to help closer Emmanuel Clase escape with his eighth save in nine chances.
MARLINS 9, PHILLIES 6
MIAMI — Adam Duvall hit a three-run homer and Jesús Aguilar drove in two runs with a double and a single to help Miami beat Philadelphia.
Corey Dickerson hit a tiebreaking two-run triple in the sixth, and Garrett Cooper had two hits and an RBI off the bench for the Marlins. They’ve won five of their past six to close within one game of the NL East-leading New York Mets.
ROCKIES 3, METS 2
NEW YORK — Austin Gomber pitched two-hit ball through eight innings, Ryan McMahon and Elias Díaz hit second-inning home runs off David Peterson (1-4) and Colorado beat the banged-up New York Mets for just its third win in 20 road games this year.
TWINS 8, ORIOLES 3
MINNEAPOLIS — Mitch Garver hit a two-run double and short-handed Minnesota used a six-run eighth inning to beat Baltimore.
DJ Stewart hit a two-run homer for a 3-2 Orioles lead as the first batter following a 45-minute rain delay in the eighth inning. But the Twins rallied with six straight two-out hits in the bottom half.
Conforto, McNeil to be out another month
NEW YORK — Mets right fielder Michael Conforto and second baseman Jeff McNeil have hamstring injuries that are likely to keep them out of action for another month.
“They’re significant hamstring strains,” New York general manager Zack Scott said Monday during a lengthy recounting of the Mets’ MASH unit, which currently has a major league-high 16 players on the injured list plus right-hander Jordan Yamamoto set to join. “If I’m putting a timeframe on that, we’re probably looking at late June.”
Three innings after rookie Johneshwy Fargas was hurt crashing into the center-field wall on Monday night, Mets owner Steve Cohen tweeted: “Anybody want to suit up?”
Right-hander Carlos Carrasco, sidelined by a strained right hamstring, won’t be ready to pitch for the Mets until late June or early July, Scott said. The six-week timetable from now is the same as the projection when Carrasco first got hurt on March 18.
