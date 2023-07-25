As another high school sports season begins, the next few months are critical to athletic success in the area — but it won’t be from the involvement of players and coaches.
They’ve already been hard at work preparing for the year ahead, whether it’s soccer teams competing at the Bluegrass Games, football squads participating in 7-on-7 tournaments, AAU and travel basketball teams hitting the hardwood or any number of youth and high school athletes training themselves to compete.
However, getting to the point of competition requires something that’s been dropping off in recent years: An abundance of referees.
Sports across the country, at all levels, have been impacted by a severe shortage of officials.
In some cases, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association has had to bring in referee crews from other states to help fill the void. And, some high school football games have even been — and, likely, will continue to be — scheduled for Thursday nights, simply in order to have enough referees to cover games.
According to surveys conducted by the National Federation of State High School Associations, nearly 50,000 referees, umpires and officials stopped suiting up for high school contests between 2018-19 and 2021-22.
Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic played a key role in that decreased participation, but incoming officials haven’t offset those numbers.
“In talking to some of the state directors, many of these losses are people who were probably on the brink of retirement, and then COVID kind of forced the issue,” said Dana Pappas, NFHS director of officiating services. “Nationally, we’ve gone from about 240,000 to 200,000, which has become an area of concern for states just to cover games at all or with the maximum number of officials on a crew.”
Most outgoing officials cite abuse — mostly verbal but, unfortunately, also physical in some cases — from the stands as their reason for leaving.
As a result, there’s a real and viable concern that sports will be negatively affected.
“The dwindling number of officials is certainly a concern because the absence of officials means that students are losing out on participating in the sports or activities they love,” Pappas noted. “... The worst-case scenario is having to cancel events because of the shortage. The shortage has been occurring for years and the pandemic accelerated and exacerbated the problem. While some numbers appear to be rebounding this fall, we still don’t have enough.”
The solution is almost too simple: Be better, and do it together.
“As adults, we must realize that our kids see the way we act and hear the things we say,” Pappas continued. “We are setting the tone as parents, coaches, administrators and fans. Make sure the tone is positive.
“We need to not only clean up what is in the stands, but we have to make sure we are treating officials appropriately on our campuses and in our facilities across all levels — youth through professional. No one group or entity can do this alone. We have to work together.”
Just like players and coaches, officials make mistakes. It’s part of sports.
These are also people who, in most cases, just want to stay around a sport they love and help contribute to their communities. Nobody’s getting rich by becoming a referee.
It’s no surprise that officials aren’t coming back, and it’s hard to find fault in someone who walks away.
There’s got to be a rebound of some sort, especially if we all want local sports to continue.
So, as the 2023-24 school year kicks into gear, and scholastic sports start back up, just remember: Without them, there wouldn’t be any games to enjoy.
