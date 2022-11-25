Owensboro Catholic’s girls’ basketball program is coming off another banner season under Michael Robertson, and the veteran coach believes the Lady Aces have a chance to shine again in 2022-23.
Last season, Catholic was runner-up to Owen County in the All ‘A’ Classic small-school state tournament, won the 9th District Tournament and advanced to the semifinals of the 3rd Region Tournament.
“We’re coming off a good year, and I feel we’ll battle for district and regional championships again, make another strong run in the All ‘A’ Classic,” said Robertson, whose team finished 26-10 last season. “This is one of the more athletic teams I’ve had, and this senior group wants to go out with a bang, so there’s a lot of incentive to go out and play hard and play well.”
Leading the way will be senior Katie Riney, a steady senior point guard who has been part of the OCHS varsity program since 8th grade. Last season, Riney averaged 5.6 points and a team-best 5.1 rebounds per game.
“She’s the brains, the quarterback on the court for us,” Robertson said of Riney. “Katie is invaluable because she does so much on the court.”
Other seniors include forward Maddie Hayden and the guard-forward tandem of twin sisters Lexie Keelin and Lauren Keelin.
“Maddie has a big motor, and she’s pretty versatile for us,” Robertson said. “Lexie is a good 3-point shooter, and Lauren does a good job driving to the basket — all of these players are very good defensively.”
Also back is junior guard Hailee Johnson, the team’s leading scorer at 12.4 points per game, and junior forward Jenna Krampe.
“Hailee’s the one player on our team who can break teams down off the dribble,” Robertson said. “She’s also a solid rebounder, and she’s improved her perimeter shooting.
“Jenna is a lot like Maddie (Hayden). She plays hard all over the court.”
Also returning are sophomore guard and second-leading scorer Karmin Riley (12.2 ppg) and sophomore forward Aubrey Randolph.
More from this section
“Karmin is an excellent 3-point shooter and free-throw shooter, and I look for her to expand her game this season,” Robertson said. “Aubrey has unbelievable athleticism, and we’ll utilize her a lot when we press.”
Two others who will battle for playing time include sophomore center Jaiden Grant and Allie Marston, an eighth-grade guard.
The Lady Aces will be relatively small, but plenty deep.
“We have no true size, so we’re going to have to go up and down the court, maximize our depth and play a lot of girls in the process,” Robertson said. “I think we’re going to be effective with our press, and our half-court defense should be solid because of our versatility.
“We’ve got to utilize our depth to the fullest and wear down our opponents.”
Robertson believes the Lady Aces’ collective mindset will go a long way toward determining the team’s fate.
“We need to play together, play as a team and not focus on individual accolades,” Robertson said. “We need to be tough and unselfish, and we need to react the right way to adversity. When things go bad in games, we have to keep our heads high and move on to the next play.
“It all comes down to maturity. We have several players who have been through the battles — we have players who are ready to step up and be leaders.”
Robertson knows, however, that nothing will come easy tor his team.
“We probably have four of the top five or six teams right here in the 9th District, so we’re going to be challenged every time we step on the court against a district opponent — plus, our overall schedule is such that we’ve got to be ready to play every night.
“But the potential is there for our team — we can be as good as we want to be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.