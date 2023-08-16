It was a sluggish back-and-forth affair early on, but Owensboro Catholic struck late in the first half and carried that momentum into the second half to capture a 3-0 girls’ high school soccer victory over district foe Daviess County on Tuesday at the Deer Park Soccer Complex.
“We were definitely scrappy,” Lady Aces coach Andy Hines said afterward. “I don’t know if we played great soccer tonight, the way we want to really play. Coming out, I didn’t think we played our best game. I thought, in spells, we did really good, but when we got the ball we played at 100 miles an hour. That’s been our theme in certain games.
“I thought Daviess County played well, especially in the first half. We got that early goal, and that helped us, obviously.”
Following 27 minutes of scoreless soccer, freshman Allie Marston weaved past a pair of DC defenders and put away a goal from inside the box to give the Lady Aces a 1-0 advantage — a lead they held into intermission.
“Going up 1-0 and getting the first goal, it’s always a momentum changer,” Hines said.
With junior Aubrey Randolph back in the lineup, Catholic (3-1, 2-0 9th District) shifted personnel and worked players into different roles throughout the game. DC limited the Lady Aces again in the early going of the second half until senior Annie Helwig put the finishing touches on a shot that put her team up 2-0 with 12:18 remaining.
Catholic capped off scoring with less than five minutes left when senior Jahaira Ward fired a corner kick to senior Ginny Young, whose header provided the final goal.
“I think we’ve scored more corners this year than we have in about three years,” Hines said, with a laugh. “We’ve scored on like five corners this year.”
Once the Lady Panthers (3-1, 1-1) fell behind, DCHS coach David Sandifer said, his team began straying away from the game plan.
“I thought the first half, we played pretty well,” he said. “We possessed pretty well. We didn’t really create any offensive opportunities.
“In the second half, I think we were probably a half-step slow. I think Catholic was a little more aggressive to the ball than we were, and we went away from what we were trying to do with ball possession — we tended to play the ball a little bit more forward than we should have, when we weren’t ready to — but that’s the way it goes sometimes.”
Catholic senior goalkeeper Abby Payne recorded three saves in the win.
Both coaches saw areas where they’d like to see their players improve moving forward.
“Four games in, you get a good win tonight, and just build from that,” Hines said of his team’s mindset. “Keep improving.
“Coming out here and getting three (goals) and having a shutout, I think that’s huge for us.”
The Lady Aces play again Thursday at Evansville Mater Dei, while DC prepares for this weekend’s Smoky Mountain Cup in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
