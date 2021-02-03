Owensboro Catholic’s girls’ basketball team bounced back in a big way on Tuesday night.
After consecutive losses to Breckinridge County and Christian Academy-Louisville late last week, the Lady Aces made all the right moves in a rock-solid 61-47 conquest of visiting Ohio County at the Sportscenter.
“This was a very good overall team performance,” longtime Catholic High coach Michael Robertson said. “I think we did a little soul-searching after last weekend when we made far too many turnovers. We took care of the ball in this one.
“We started off slow, didn’t have anyone looking to shoot, but once we started moving better and hitting some shots, we went crazy.”
After an evenly played first quarter, the Lady Eagles got going behind the superb long-range shooting of Addie Bullock, who connected on four consecutive 3-pointers in the first 21/2 minutes of the second period — pushing Ohio County in front, 21-13.
The visitors still led by eight midway through the period when Catholic caught fire — getting seven points from freshman Hailee Johnson in a torrid 15-0 blitz that left the Lady Aces with a 33-26 advantage at intermission.
“I didn’t want to call a timeout when Bullock was hitting those 3s because I didn’t want to give them more momentum than they already had,” Robertson said. “We played hard, turned up the tempo, and started turning them over some, so we were able to weather the storm there.”
Catholic remained in control throughout the second half, taking a 12-point lead after a 3-pointer from Catherine Head opened the fourth quarter.
Ohio County then scored 10 of the next 13 points — getting two 3s from Bullock and another from Ella Gaddis — to slice its deficit to five with 3:09 to play, but the Lady Aces answered with a 10-0 burst of their own to put the game away.
“It was a game of runs,” said Lady Eagles coach Matt Brigance, whose team stepped back on the court for the first time following a COVID-19 quarantine. “Catholic created some turnovers and I thought that was the difference in the game — we were a little fatigued in the late going there.
“Catholic is a great opponent, and they’re a very good basketball team.”
The Lady Aces (6-2) featured a balanced attack led by Johnson, who finished with 16 points and four steals. Head had 10 points, three assists, and three steals, and Maddie Hayden produced 10 points and six rebounds.
Bullock, who drained six 3-pointers, paced Ohio County (3-3) with a game-best 18 points. Rain Embry added 11 points before fouling out in the fourth quarter, and Gaddis dished a game-high seven assists.
Catholic was 21-of-47 from the floor for 45%, made 15-of-23 foul shots (65%), and turned the ball over only four times.
Ohio County made 16-of-24 shots from the field (47%), hit only 5-of-12 free throws (42%), and was victimized by 19 turnovers.
OHIO COUNTY 9-17-9-12 — 47
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 9-24-11-17 — 61
Ohio County (47) — Bullock 18, Embry 11, K. Kennedy 6, M. Smith 5, Vanover 4, Gaddis 3.
Owensboro Catholic (61) — Johnson 16, Head 10, Hayden 10, Conkright 9, Maggard 7, Goetz 4, Traylor 3, Hamilton 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.