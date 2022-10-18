LOUISVILLE — Owensboro Catholic attacked early, got a quick goal and kept the offensive pressure up throughout a 5-1 win over Whitefield Academy in the first round of the KHSAA Girls State Soccer Tournament on Monday at Christian Academy-Louisville.

The Lady Aces (18-5-1) will now travel to Elizabethtown for a second-round matchup scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. CT. Eliabethtown beat Marshall County 1-0 on Monday.

