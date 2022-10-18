LOUISVILLE — Owensboro Catholic attacked early, got a quick goal and kept the offensive pressure up throughout a 5-1 win over Whitefield Academy in the first round of the KHSAA Girls State Soccer Tournament on Monday at Christian Academy-Louisville.
The Lady Aces (18-5-1) will now travel to Elizabethtown for a second-round matchup scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. CT. Eliabethtown beat Marshall County 1-0 on Monday.
Jahaira Ward scored the first goal in the eighth minute. The consensus among the Catholic team was that the goal ignited their offense.
“The goal is always to get a goal early, that settles us in,” Catholic coach Andy Hines said. “Jahr stepped up in each of the last two games, she got the first goal in each of the last two games. Maddie (Hayden) played the ball across, it went over the keeper, Jahaira came across for it. We played really good in the first half.”
“I crossed it in, Jahaira got it, that’s what got us going,” Maddie Hayden said.
Hayden had a great strike from across the field that deflected off the far post and in for a 5-0 lead early in the second half.
Ginny Young and Aubrey Randolph were winning possessions early, and Young was pushing the tempo. Young scored in the 13th minute for a 2-0 Catholic lead. Elizabeth Hayden won possession there for the Lady Aces.
“We were trying to get the ball in as soon as we could,” Young said.
Randolph had a clean-up finish off a Mallary Bailey shot for a 3-0 lead in the 19th minute. Young was on the move again in the 23rd minute, pushing the ball and the pace before firing from 15 yards and scoring her second goal after Whitefield keeper Amy Thompson couldn’t handle the shot off the cross bar.
“Ginny played fantastic. When Ginny is good, we’re good,” Hines said. “A lot of people think she’s one of the better players in our region. Maddie got marked up by a fast, athletic girl. They both played well, Ginny and Maddie.”
Ward also had an assist, as did Elizabeth Hayden. Catholic was very active on the offensive end, taking 27 shots.
“I thought we came out with a lot of energy, we were ready,” Maddie Hayden said. “We want to advance farther. That’s our goal every year. We were ready.”
“We played well, we worked together, we’re excited, we’re going to the elite eight again,” Young said. Catholic reached the round of eight in the 2020 state tournament.
Sara Ritter had the goal for Whitefield, which finished 20-4.
