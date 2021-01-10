For the second time in 10 months, the storied Owensboro Catholic High School girls’ basketball program is taking a big hit.

Last March, after winning the KHSAA 3rd Region Tournament championship, the Lady Aces were unable to compete in the fabled Sweet 16 at Lexington’s Rupp Arena due to the national outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Now, Catholic could miss a shot at playing in the annual All ‘A’ Classic small-school state tournament because the team is quarantined until Jan. 18 — after a Catholic High assistant coach tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

“It’s an unfortunate situation,” longtime OCHS head coach Michael Robertson said, “but it’s almost inevitable that it’s going to happen to multiple teams.”

Now, Robertson is dealing with another unfortunate setback for the program.

“The players on this team are kind of disheartened at the moment, and several of them had to endure the heartbreak we experienced as a team last season,” he said. “But the message from me moving forward will be to keep fighting.

“We can only control what we can control and we need to stay positive through all this because we have a tremendous group of girls here — I love our depth, our youth, and how coachable this team is. We have a lot of potential this season.”

Catholic — which was scheduled to play Hancock County Tuesday for the All ‘A’ 3rd Region Tournament title at the Sportscenter — opened Monday with a lopsided 71-41 rout of Edmonson County in Brownsville. Junior Kinsley Goetz led the way with 13 points and sophomore Rachel Traylor came off the bench to drain a trio of 3-pointers and contribute 11 points.

“We played 12 girls at Edmonson and 12 girls scored for us, which tells you something about our depth,” Robertson said. “We have a lot of interchangeable parts and we were looking forward to playing at Apollo (on Friday), but, of course, we weren’t able to play the game because we’re in quarantine.

“The key for us now is to get through this latest challenge and come back strong and determined to be the best we can be. We’ll probably have some Zoom meetings next week and reconnect a little that way, but otherwise, we’re shut down until the 18th.

“Once we get back on the court, though, this team will have a lot to play for.”