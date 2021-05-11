Superb pitching, stellar defense, and an abundance of offensive firepower added up to a big Monday for the Owensboro Catholic High School softball team, which overwhelmed visiting South Spencer (Ind.) 11-1 in five innings at Parents Park.
The Lady Aces are now 15-8 heading into Tuesday’s game at Boonville (Ind.), having won six of their last seven games.
“I thought we were pretty sharp today in all phases,” OCHS coach Jeremy Phelps said. “They put a run on the board in the top of the first inning and we came back in the bottom half of the first and put up five — we played with a lot of confidence after that.”
The Lady Rebels, indeed, struck first when Karlee Frobeter launched a long home run over the center-field fence to make it 1-0.
Catholic responded in kind, and then some, in the bottom half. Sophomore twin sisters Bailey Hamilton (two-run shot) and Brooke Hamilton (solo) hit home runs on consecutive pitches to provide the Lady Aces a 3-1 lead.
Later in the same frame, both Abbie Dukate and winning pitcher Hadley Phelps walked with the bases loaded to increase Catholic’s advantage to 5-0. The Lady Aces took a 6-1 lead in the second when Lilli Grant walked with the bases full.
Catholic broke the game open in the fourth when sophomore Addison Tignor hit a grand slam — the first home run of her softball career — over the left-field fence to make a 10-1 game.
“I’ve never hit a home run, so it kind of surprised me,” said a beaming Tignor. “I feel pretty good at the plate right now. I feel like I had a little bit of a rough start to the season, but I’m feeling more confident.
“We played a good all-around game today. We work well together as a team, and I’m really excited about the rest of the season.”
Catholic closed things out early in the fifth when Bailey Hamilton delivered an RBI single to put the hosts up by 10 runs.
Phelps, meanwhile, was special in the circle. She allowed only one hit — Frobeter’s round-tripper — and retired the final 13 batters thereafter.
“Hadley was hitting her spots all day,” coach Phelps said of his daughter, “and that’s what it takes to be successful out there.”
Catholic’s efficient eight-hit attack was paced by Brooke Hamilton, who was 3-for-3 with an RBI and three runs scored. Bailey Hamilton was 2-for-2 with three RBIs and three runs scored, and Tignor, of course, drove in four with her slam.
Lady Aces shortstop Camille Conkright, meanwhile, made a spectacular play to retire South Spencer’s Shelby Braun for the first out of the second inning.
SOUTH SPENCER 100 000 0 — 1 1 0
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 510 41 — 11 8 1
WP-Phelps. LP-Schwoeppe. HR-Frobeter (CC), Ba. Hamilton, Br. Hamilton, Tignor (OC).
(0) comments
