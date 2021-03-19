Having passed their semifinal tests with flying colors on Wednesday night, rivals Owensboro Catholic and Apollo meet at 7 p.m. on Friday in the championship game of the girls’ 9th District Basketball Tournament at the Sportscenter.
The defending champion Lady Aces improved to 14-10 with a lopsided 72-37 first-round conquest of Owensboro — getting 15 points from freshman guard Hailee Johnson and 14 points from ever-improving junior forward Kinsley Goetz.
Now, it’s a battle with the No. 1 seed E-Gals, a team that split games with Catholic during the regular season.
“We’ve got to be able to guard and defend at all five positions,” Lady Aces coach Michael Robertson said. “We also have to do a good job of rebounding the basketball and hit open shots when we get them.
“We’re getting better and we’re having fun. This is an exciting young group that plays with a lot of energy and they’ve been a fun team to coach.”
Apollo is coming off a solid 55-37 victory over Daviess County. In that game, the E-Gals got 16 points from junior guard Shelbie Beatty, 12 points and nine rebounds from senior power forward Zoe Floyd, 12 points and four assists from senior guard Kassidy Daugherty, and five steals from senior point guard Amaya Curry.
Apollo (12-6) is seeking its first district tournament title since 2017.
“We have to consistently get stops, play good team defense and do a good job of communicating on both ends of the floor,” E-Gals coach Natalie Payne said.
“Getting 50-50 balls in this game will be big, and we need to be efficient in executing our offense.”
Both teams will advance to next week’s 3rd Region Tournament, also at the Sportscenter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.