RICHMOND — It ultimately took a lot of defense to end the drama for Owensboro Catholic in the semifinals of the All ‘A’ State Tournament semifinals.
The Lady Aces withstood a furious fourth-quarter rally by Pikeville to pull out a tough 43-41 win at a charged-up McBrayer Arena on Saturday morning.
Catholic advanced to the All ‘A’ girls state championship game, where it will face Owen County, which outlasted Covington Holy Cross 37-36 in the first semifinal Saturday at Eastern Kentucky University.
Tipoff with Owen County will be at 11 a.m. CT Sunday.
Catholic was up 34-22 heading into the fourth quarter, and that’s where Pikeville made its stand.
It picked up the defensive heat and got some buckets in transition, rolling to a 16-2 run that left Pikeville up 38-36 with 3:02 left in regulation.
Camille Conkright hit a 3 to put the Lady Aces back in front 39-38 five seconds later. Kristen Whited hit a corner 3 to put Pikeville back in front 41-39. Catholic got a tip-in follow from Kinsley Goetz to tie it again at 41 with 1:38 to go.
Pikeville kept possession until a 3-point miss by Emma Ratliff that was rebounded by Catholic with 21 seconds to play.
Hailee Johnson stepped to the free-throw line for two shots after being fouled on a drive by Ratliff. Johnson made both free throws with 7.8 seconds left. Pikeville’s Trinity Rowe missed a drive with four seconds left, there was a scramble on the floor and the game clock ran out, but the referees met and talked for a minute, and 0.3 seconds were put back on the clock with Pikeville getting the ball.
Pikeville couldn’t get a shot off, and Catholic players were celebrating as they ran to their bench.
“We pretty much knew at 0.3 it would be tough for them to get anything off,” Catholic coach Michael Robertson said. “Hailee hit two big free throws. We’re all struggling putting the ball in the basket, but we’re playing defense, we rebounded the ball extremely well. It‘s been the team. I’m proud of them.”
Katie Riney grabbed nine rebounds to lead Catholic to a 30-27 edge on the glass. Riney and Maddie Hayden each passed for four assists.
“They tied it up, Coach Phil (Riney) was yelling to take a timeout, and I wasn’t going to do it because that place was going to erupt with their fans,” Robertson said. “We came down, Johnson got fouled on the layup and she made the free throws.”
Pikeville had a large crowd at the game, since it also had its boys team in the All ‘A’ semifinals, and they gave their girls team momentum as it made its comeback.
Johnson finished with a team-high 10 points, the only double-figure scorer for the Lady Aces. She made 6-of-6 free throws.
“I did not think about anything but get the ball in the basket,” Johnson said of her free throws that were the final margin. “We had to start focusing more, we had to focus and still play.”
Catholic will take an 18-6 record into Sunday’s championship game. Pikeville went to 19-2 on the season and is ranked No. 7 in the state.
The Lady Aces got the job done without hitting 35% from the field for a third straight game in the All ‘A’ state tournament. Catholic was 12-of-41 from the floor for 29.3%. It made 5-of-14 on 3s for 35.7%. Catholic was on from the free-throw line, making 14-of-17 for 82.4%.
It was on the defensive end of the floor that Catholic won the game. Pikeville finished 15-of-42 for 35.7% from the field but it was 5-of-23 from 3-point range for 21.7%. Pikeville was 6-of-8 from the line.
Catholic did a good job controlling tempo in the game, it paid special attention to Rowe, Pikeville’s point guard who is considered maybe the best sophomore girls player in Kentucky. She was scoring 16.1 points a game and hitting 52% from the floor for the season.
“We watched a lot of film of them and the one thing we came to a conclusion on as a staff was they hadn’t seen a team like us, and what I mean is the pressing and defense,” Robertson said. “We got everywhere, our hands were active, that was the difference.
“Trinity Rowe is a heck of a ballplayer, she usually controls the tempo, but today we controlled the tempo. The score was in the 40s, that is what they like to do, but we wore them out, they were running a lot.”
Robertson found Rowe after the game and told her to keep her head up after the loss.
“You’re a heck of a ballplayer,” Robertson told Rowe.
Rowe told Robertson that was the best defense she and Pikeville had played against this season.
“That made me feel good,” Robertson said, knowing Catholic had to disrupt Pikeville defensively to have a chance.
“Defense definitely had our back,” Johnson said. “I think it was our best defense, we were putting pressure on the point guard, she’s the one who leads the team in everything.”
Rowe finished with 11 points, six assists, five turnovers and four rebounds. She made 4-of-8 from the floor and 3-of-5 on 3-pointers. Kyera Thornsbury led Pikeville with 14 points. Rylee Theiss scored 10 points and pulled down seven rebounds.
PIKEVILLE7 10 5 19 — 41
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC13 7 14 9 — 43
Pikeville (41) — Thornsbury 14, Rowe 11, Theiss 10, Whited 3, Hall 2, Ratliff 1.
Owensboro Catholic (43) — Johnson 10, Goetz 9, Riley 8, Randolph 5, Conkright 5, Riney 3, Lex. Keelin 3.
